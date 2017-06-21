DMW&H announces office relocation and expansion
Headquarters move from Carlstadt, N.J., to Fairfield, N.J., to accommodate growth.
DMW&H, a full-service material handling solutions provider, has announced that it has relocated its Carlstadt office to a new building that will allow for further expansion as the company continues to grow.
The new 36,000-square-foot office building is located at 253 Passaic Avenue in Fairfield, N.J.
“I’m extremely excited to see the completion of DMW&H’s new headquarters, which is dedicated to our hard-working and loyal employees,” said Joe Colletti, president and CEO of DMW&H. “Teamwork and a highly collaborative work environment are a big part of our history and an even bigger part of our future. Our new facility has been engineered with this in mind.”
The new facility features several conference rooms, open workstations, informal meeting spots, a full-sized kitchen area, an outdoor patio and walking areas, and an employee game room. The building also features some of the latest technology including SMART Boards, 75” TV’s throughout the building, 100/100 fiber line with new gigabit POE+ switches, and a Halon system in the server room.
DMW&H, formed in 2015 after Dearborn Mid-West acquired W&H Systems, is a turnkey material handling solutions provider focused on retail, wine & spirits, and parcel markets. W&H was founded in 1964 in the famous Rogers Peet & Co. building in New York City and a few years later, formed its roots in New Jersey. With continuous growth of the company, DMW&H sought a larger home to attract new talent and give employees a facility that represents their work culture.
