Duravant acquires Ohlson Packaging

MMH Staff

January 11, 2018

Duravant, a global engineered equipment manufacturer serving the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, has acquired Ohlson Packaging, a weighing, counting and filling machine manufacturer.

The purchase expands Duravant’s product portfolio and strengthens the company’s integration and service capabilities.

Ohlson Packaging has designed and manufactured automatic and semi-automatic net weighing and counting machines since 1967. The product portfolio includes combination and linear weighers, vertical baggers, pouch machines, bucket elevators, rotary tables, supply hoppers and more. The company has built its business on a developed system that reduces its customers’ labor time, decreases square footage required for packaging and increases shelf life of perishable products through modified atmosphere packaging.

“Our team is very excited to welcome Ohlson Packaging to the family of Duravant Operating Companies,” said Mike Kachmer, CEO of Duravant. “We truly appreciate the opportunity to partner with John Ohlson and the entire Ohlson Packaging team. They have done an outstanding job of growing their business in a profitable way while demonstrating values that are perfectly aligned with those at Duravant.”

“We are very excited about joining Duravant,” said John Ohlson, president of Ohlson Packaging. “Ohlson’s commitment to its customers is the cornerstone of our business, and we look forward to carrying on that customer-centric philosophy as a member of the Duravant family.”

Ohlson Packaging has serves such customers as Frito-Lay, Hershey’s, Kraft Foods, Tyson Foods and Maple Leaf Foods. With the acquisition of Ohlson Packaging, Duravant will continue to serve its customers in frozen foods, hardware, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, snack foods, electrical components and beyond.