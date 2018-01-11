Duravant acquires Ohlson Packaging

Engineered equipment leader acquires manufacturer of automatic and semi-automatic net weighing and counting machines.

Warehouse in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
Industrial Pack gathers momentum with new exhibitors signing up
Retail sales finish 2017 with momentum, says Commerce and NRF
Duravant acquires Ohlson Packaging
Six advantages of using vertical warehouse rack labels
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

The State of the DC Voice Market
Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
By ·

Duravant, a global engineered equipment manufacturer serving the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, has acquired Ohlson Packaging, a weighing, counting and filling machine manufacturer.

The purchase expands Duravant’s product portfolio and strengthens the company’s integration and service capabilities.

Ohlson Packaging has designed and manufactured automatic and semi-automatic net weighing and counting machines since 1967. The product portfolio includes combination and linear weighers, vertical baggers, pouch machines, bucket elevators, rotary tables, supply hoppers and more. The company has built its business on a developed system that reduces its customers’ labor time, decreases square footage required for packaging and increases shelf life of perishable products through modified atmosphere packaging.

“Our team is very excited to welcome Ohlson Packaging to the family of Duravant Operating Companies,” said Mike Kachmer, CEO of Duravant. “We truly appreciate the opportunity to partner with John Ohlson and the entire Ohlson Packaging team. They have done an outstanding job of growing their business in a profitable way while demonstrating values that are perfectly aligned with those at Duravant.”

“We are very excited about joining Duravant,” said John Ohlson, president of Ohlson Packaging. “Ohlson’s commitment to its customers is the cornerstone of our business, and we look forward to carrying on that customer-centric philosophy as a member of the Duravant family.”

Ohlson Packaging has serves such customers as Frito-Lay, Hershey’s, Kraft Foods, Tyson Foods and Maple Leaf Foods. With the acquisition of Ohlson Packaging, Duravant will continue to serve its customers in frozen foods, hardware, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, snack foods, electrical components and beyond.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Duravant · Packaging · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Transform DC Throughput and Accuracy With Pick-to-Light Systems
The demands of omnichannel distribution center (DC) fulﬁllment are driving the adoption of more advanced pick-to-light hardware and software.
Download Today!
From the December 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer expectations, Rocky Brands installed a put-to-light and sortation system to ramp up fulfillment.
The Big Picture: Navigation Gets a Reboot for Automatic Vehicles
Top 20 3PL Warehouses 2017: Growth amid change
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...

Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
In a new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business...
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
Partner Links