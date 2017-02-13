E2open has merged with S&OP leader Steelwedge

MMH Staff

February 13, 2017

E2open, a leading supply chain operating network, has announced that it has merged with Steelwedge, a software company focused on best-of-breed sales and operations planning (S&OP) / integrated business planning (IBP) solutions.

The combination is intended to deliver the first collaborative sales and operations planning solution that integrates information across multi-enterprise business networks.

Founded in 2000, Steelwedge’s cloud planning platform helps companies align product, sales, demand, supply, strategy, operations and financial decisions across roles, geographies, products, time horizons, channels, customers and suppliers to improve efficiency and outcomes. Leading global enterprises including Canon, Pfizer, HP Inc, Jaguar Land Rover, Lenovo, Nissan and Monsanto rely on Steelwedge’s cloud-based solution.

“Our clients have told us that simply focusing on planning is not enough and they need the ability to execute what they plan,” said Pervinder Johar, CEO Steelwedge. “By joining our companies, we pair Steelwedge’s best-in-class planning with E2open’s operating capabilities and business network to deliver real-time information and responsiveness companies need in today’s fast-moving environments.”

“E2open’s goal is to be the one place, in the cloud, for companies to operate their supply chains in real time,” said E2open CEO Michael Farlekas. “Adding S&OP capabilities increases the breadth of solutions we can offer to our customers, and multiplies the value we deliver. E2open delivers the agility, responsiveness, and real time connectivity that ERP systems are missing.”

According to a release, the combination makes E2open the largest purely cloud-based supply chain software company in the world.