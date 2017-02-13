E2open has merges with S&OP leader Steelwedge

Leading supply chain operating network adds best of breed sales and operations planning (S&OP) solution.

Technology in the News

E2open has merges with S&OP leader Steelwedge
CEMA reports December booked orders up 10.2% over December 2015
SencorpWhite names Chris Lingamfelter president of White Systems
Swisslog WDS Americas opens new Americas Technology Center in California
Creform builds new production and technical support center
More Technology News

Technology Resource

Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
All Resources
By ·

E2open, a leading supply chain operating network, has announced that it has merged with Steelwedge, a software company focused on best-of-breed sales and operations planning (S&OP) / integrated business planning (IBP) solutions.

The combination is intended to deliver the first collaborative sales and operations planning solution that integrates information across multi-enterprise business networks.

Founded in 2000, Steelwedge’s cloud planning platform helps companies align product, sales, demand, supply, strategy, operations and financial decisions across roles, geographies, products, time horizons, channels, customers and suppliers to improve efficiency and outcomes. Leading global enterprises including Canon, Pfizer, HP Inc, Jaguar Land Rover, Lenovo, Nissan and Monsanto rely on Steelwedge’s cloud-based solution.

“Our clients have told us that simply focusing on planning is not enough and they need the ability to execute what they plan,” said Pervinder Johar, CEO Steelwedge. “By joining our companies, we pair Steelwedge’s best-in-class planning with E2open’s operating capabilities and business network to deliver real-time information and responsiveness companies need in today’s fast-moving environments.”

“E2open’s goal is to be the one place, in the cloud, for companies to operate their supply chains in real time,” said E2open CEO Michael Farlekas. “Adding S&OP capabilities increases the breadth of solutions we can offer to our customers, and multiplies the value we deliver. E2open delivers the agility, responsiveness, and real time connectivity that ERP systems are missing.”

According to a release, the combination makes E2open the largest purely cloud-based supply chain software company in the world.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Acquisition · e2open · Supply Chain · Supply Chain Software · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
Download Today!
From the February 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
In warehouses and DCs, planning solutions tend to take a back seat to execution system functions. Vendors are working to boost the trust factor using tools that break down forecasts and blend with analytics.
Automated Storage on the Move
Receiving 101: Setting the Table for Success
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Johnson & Johnson: A vision for automation
J&J Vision Care brings together a variety of automated technologies, including an innovative...
Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...

System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...
System Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...