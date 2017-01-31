Ehrhardt + Partner expands North American presence

MMH Staff

Ehrhardt + Partner has expanded its North American presence to continue the global growth of its warehouse execution systems and logistics software with voice automation technologies.

This expansion will be led by Honeywell marketing veteran Scott Deutsch, who was recently named president, North America. In his new role at Ehrhardt + Partner, Deutsch will be responsible for executing the company’s strategy and transformation in North America with a focus on growth and the cultivation of a high-performance culture. Deutsch will report directly to CEO Marco Ehrhardt.

“Scott is a proven operating executive, and under his leadership, our company will serve our valued customers and markets with extraordinary passion and focus,” Ehrhardt said in a statement. “His commitment to operational excellence, culture change, the development of our partner program and driving overall growth will help us successfully execute our strategic initiatives in North America.”

“Ehrhardt + Partner has become a global powerhouse by enabling its customers to implement our LFS WMS/WCS solution independently for a lower total cost of ownership. I look forward to showing North American businesses how LFS can challenge the way they work with a WMS partner - particularly those looking to manage an operation with both traditional manual and automated methods with our seamlessly integrated WCS functionality,” Deutsch said. “Marco Ehrhardt continues to accelerate its global business expansion and I am excited to help our customers successfully bridge the transition from older legacy solutions so they can compete more cost effectively in a connected world.”