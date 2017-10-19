Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center

Date/Time

Thursday, October 19, 2017 2:00PM

Moderator

Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling

Panelists

Luke Nuber, Emerging Technologies Specialist, Fortna

Rob Dold, Retail Industry Leader, Fortna



As a business leader you need to be aware of several new technologies, including autonomous picking robots, augmented reality for vision picking, drones for inventory cycle counting and more, that can deliver real competitive advantage in your distribution operations.

You don’t want to be left behind, but you may not want to be too far ahead of the adoption curve either. How do you decide when and where to invest?

Come get an insider’s view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You’ll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what’s coming on the horizon.

Attend this session to learn:

What are the latest technologies for inside your DC

Which technologies are likely to become mainstream

Which trends and tipping points to watch for