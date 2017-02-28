Enerpac Integrated Solutions changes name to Enerpac Heavy Lifting Technology

MMH Staff

Twenty years after it was formed, Enerpac Integrated Solutions has changed its name to Enerpac Heavy Lifting Technology.

A leading supplier of heavy lifting equipment and solutions, Enerpac offers expertise in hydraulics, electronic controls, steel fabrication, engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities.

“In our work with customers around the world, we’re seeing the stakes raised in terms of the size and complexity of lifts,” said Jeroen Naalden, global director, Heavy Lifting Technology. “Everything we’re doing is about strengthening our ability to address these challenges – whether it involves helping them scope the right equipment, designing and building a custom solution, or providing on-site support and training.”