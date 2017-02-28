Enerpac Integrated Solutions changes name to Enerpac Heavy Lifting Technology
Rebranding reflects advances in the size and complexity of lifts.
Equipment in the NewsColumbus McKinnon names new chief executive officer Enerpac Integrated Solutions changes name to Enerpac Heavy Lifting Technology Toyota’s new intralogistics division explained Global forklift market to grow by nearly 7% through 2021 Global motion control shipments grew 10.3% in 2016 More Equipment News
Equipment ResourceHydrogen, the Future of Materials Handling Large, successful organizations are integrating hydrogen fuel cell technology into their lift truck fleets and benefiting from lower operational costs, reduced emissions and improved reliability.
All Resources
Twenty years after it was formed, Enerpac Integrated Solutions has changed its name to Enerpac Heavy Lifting Technology.
A leading supplier of heavy lifting equipment and solutions, Enerpac offers expertise in hydraulics, electronic controls, steel fabrication, engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities.
“In our work with customers around the world, we’re seeing the stakes raised in terms of the size and complexity of lifts,” said Jeroen Naalden, global director, Heavy Lifting Technology. “Everything we’re doing is about strengthening our ability to address these challenges – whether it involves helping them scope the right equipment, designing and building a custom solution, or providing on-site support and training.”
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsEnerpac · Overhead Handling · Technology · ·
Latest Whitepaper
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers. Download Today!
From the February 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Automated Storage on the Move Receiving 101: Setting the Table for Success View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment. Register Today!