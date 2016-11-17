Evaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies

MMH Staff

By· May 16, 2017

This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.

Excerpt:

Online retail sales in the U.S. surpassed $300 billion for the first time in 2014.1 E‐commerce sales are projected to hit $334 billion by the end of 2015—representing nearly 10% of all domestic sales—with physical goods the leading growth category.

And the online sales trend is expected to continue, with analysts forecasting a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2014 until 2019, equating to $480 billion in online sales.



That $334 billion represents a considerable number of individual, one‐ and two‐line orders, picked, packaged and shipped by warehouse and distribution center (DC) associates. The dramatic uptick in online orders means corresponding growth in the need for workers who can fill them.