Evaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies

This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.

Warehouse in the News

LIFT announces Operation Next to prepare veterans for advanced manufacturing careers
North American machine vision market grows 10% in first quarter of 2017
Rethink Cycle Counting in your Operations
60 Seconds with…Andrew Winston, Winston Eco-Strategies
New packaging plant’s lighting pays for itself within a year
By · May 16, 2017

This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.

Excerpt:

Online retail sales in the U.S. surpassed $300 billion for the first time in 2014.1 E‐commerce sales are projected to hit $334 billion by the end of 2015—representing nearly 10% of all domestic sales—with physical goods the leading growth category.

And the online sales trend is expected to continue, with analysts forecasting a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2014 until 2019, equating to $480 billion in online sales.
 
That $334 billion represents a considerable number of individual, one‐ and two‐line orders, picked, packaged and shipped by warehouse and distribution center (DC) associates. The dramatic uptick in online orders means corresponding growth in the need for workers who can fill them.

 

