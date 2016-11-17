Evolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation

It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant.

Replenishment 101: Tipping the Scales in Favor of Productivity
Materials Handling Ergonomics: Minimize the Strain
New study highlights progress of digitalization of U.S. manufacturers
Vice President Pence, House Speaker Ryan, Leader McCarthy to headline Manufacturing Summit
Insatiable appetite for industrial space continues through 2017
By · June 12, 2017

It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations—or be rendered irrelevant.

In this Special Digital issue, the editors of Modern Materials Handling have curated several feature stories that neatly encapsulate the software, hardware, equipment and processes that are helping today’s warehouse and DC operations exceed customer demands. These features touch on the vital pieces that make up today’s sophisticated systems and dive into the role each plays on the way to meeting new customer demands.


Inside this special issue…

  • Voice-directed System Postpones WMS Upgrade
  • ERP Suppliers’ Changing Role
  • The Evolving DC Tech Stack
  • State of Mobility: Part of the Playbook
  • Sustainable Distribution at REI
  • One-touch Production
  • Conveyor and Sortation Keep Up the Pace
  • Rack and Shelving: Engineer for E-commerce
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new repair operations center in Wisconsin. General Electric operations center layout, General Electric Healthcare warehouse
GE Healthcare: Self-driving vehicles are the centerpiece of ROC
The Big Picture: Adaptability as King
GE Healthcare System Report: Lean repairs
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new...
Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in...

Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...
U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...