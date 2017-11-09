Exide Technologies unveils $35 million manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Mo.

New facility to boost production, quality and business growth in the automotive and industrial battery markets.


Equipment Resource

2017 Pallet Market Evaluation Study - Free 43 Page Report
Our annual reader survey shows just how critical the pallet continues to be in the smooth running of warehouses and DCs nationwide.
By ·

Exide Technologies, a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for the transportation and industrial markets, has invested more than $35 million in a 180,000 square-foot state-of-the-art punched grid manufacturing site in Kansas City, Mo.

The grids produced in this new site will significantly enhance the production, quality and durability of Exide automotive batteries in North America and will add up to 50 new jobs to the Kansas City economy.

“We are winning new business and growing market share necessitating strategic investments like this one that bring value to our customers and meet their need for high-performance batteries,” said Vic Koelsch, president and CEO of Exide Technologies. “With this new facility, we are bringing improved quality and operational efficiency improvements that serve to increase our capacity significantly which, in turn, positions Exide for continued growth in the automotive and industrial battery markets.”

The site will have the capacity to produce more than 3 billion grids per year and will supply grids for use in Exide’s transportation products manufactured in Salina, Kan., Manchester, Iowa, and Columbus, Ga. These existing manufacturing facilities serve all Exide transportation customers in North America.

