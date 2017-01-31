First draft of U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 available for review

Report and action plan drafts open for public review and additional input until Monday, February 6, 2017.

in the News

State of Logistics 2016: Pursue mutual benefit
January starts 2017 manufacturing levels off on the right foot, reports ISM
Accounting errors plague Roadrunner Transportation, earnings restatement coming
January starts 2017 manufacturing levels off on the right foot, reports ISM
UniCarriers Americas supports Make-A-Wish Illinois
More News
By ·

The first draft of the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 has been released.

The purpose of the Roadmap is to help the industry determine how logistics and supply chain trends and challenges can be turned into action plans to develop needed capabilities in the U.S. between now and 2030.

Published as a downloadable PDF on the homepage at MHLroadmap.org, the Roadmap 2.0’s report and action plan draft is open for review, comments and additional input from the public until Monday, February 6, 2017.

Coordinating the review and comment process is Roadmap 2.0 report editor Gary Forger, consultant to MHI. He welcomes the industry’s feedback and additional input on this first draft, which should be routed to him directly at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released at ProMat 2017 in Chicago. A special on-floor seminar about it will be held Tuesday, April 4 at 2:15 p.m.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Logistics · MHI · ProMat · ProMat 2017 · Supply Chain · U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
Download Today!
From the January 2017 Issue
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using labor more productively. The bottom line: A two-year ROI.
Double Up on Labor Efficiencies
7 Warehouse E-commerce Best Practices for 2017
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...

System Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...
Modern Materials Handling’s 2017 Casebook Collection
The 2017 Casebook features more than 35 case studies that put the spotlight on successful innovation...