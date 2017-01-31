First draft of U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 available for review

MMH Staff

The first draft of the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 has been released.

The purpose of the Roadmap is to help the industry determine how logistics and supply chain trends and challenges can be turned into action plans to develop needed capabilities in the U.S. between now and 2030.

Published as a downloadable PDF on the homepage at MHLroadmap.org, the Roadmap 2.0’s report and action plan draft is open for review, comments and additional input from the public until Monday, February 6, 2017.

Coordinating the review and comment process is Roadmap 2.0 report editor Gary Forger, consultant to MHI. He welcomes the industry’s feedback and additional input on this first draft, which should be routed to him directly at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released at ProMat 2017 in Chicago. A special on-floor seminar about it will be held Tuesday, April 4 at 2:15 p.m.