Fives opens state-of-the-art logistics Innovation and Test Center

Fives Intralogistics Corp. (Booth S3958) unveils its Innovation Center — a site to develop and test state-of-the-art automated material handling equipment.

By ·

Fives Intralogistics Corp. (Booth S3958) unveils its Innovation Center — a site to develop and test state-of-the-art automated material handling equipment. This additional facility increases Fives’ ability to test a range of ground-breaking products designed to transform the intralogistics industry.  The GENI-Flex, a sorter for non-compatible items, is Fives’ most recent innovation.

Couriers and distribution centers have seen dramatic increases in items that are too large, too heavy, or are of an awkward shape to be compatible with traditional automated sorting equipment. These items, also known as “non-compatibles,” include big screen televisions, automotive parts, buckets, tires, furniture, and other packages with dimensions and/or weights that prevent them from fitting on typical automated material handling systems. The processing of non-compatibles in sorting facilities also requires manual handling, which increases the cost of sorting and the potential for worker injury.

The GENI-Flex automates the handling of non-compatible products up to 150 pounds and 8 feet in length. The GENI-Flex has a small footprint and is available in uni- and bi-directional configurations. It quickly and safely sorts more than 95% of non-compatible items and results in up to 40% labor savings.

“Our Innovation Center, with the successful launch of GENI-Flex, establishes a new standard for the intralogistics industry.  With increases in the size of the products being shipped and increasing volumes of these larger products, the current automation systems must be expanded and enhanced to keep up,” said Ben Hinnen, CEO of Fives Intralogistics Corp. “Additional new-to-the-industry solutions are already planned at the Innovation Center this year.”

