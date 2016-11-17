Flexible Robotics Come of Age for Intralogistics
There is a procession of new technologies poised to change the efficiency with which we do business, but what if one of the gamechangers at hand has been around for decades?
Technology in the NewsFlexible Robotics Come of Age for Intralogistics Other Voices: Top 3 supply chain trends for proactive improvement CEMA reports February 2017 orders down 26.4% compared to February 2016 MHI announces winners of ProMat 2017 Innovation Awards ProMat closes: Make your plans for Modex 2018 More Technology News
There is a procession of new technologies poised to change the efficiency with which we do business, but what if one of the gamechangers at hand has been around for decades?
Download this just-released Making the Case to discover how flexible robotics can work collaboratively alongside humans and can wind through warehouse aisles to execute tasks more efficiently than human labor alone can.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomation · Intralogistics · Making the Case · Swisslog · ·
Latest Whitepaper
Flexible Robotics Come of Age for Intralogistics There is a procession of new technologies poised to change the efficiency with which we do business, but what if one of the gamechangers at hand has been around for decades? Making the case for Flexible Robotics and Intralogistics, Intralogistics Case Study Download Today!
From the April 2017 Issue
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise Putaway 101: Everything in its Place View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment. Register Today!