ALAN coordinates hundreds of supply chain businesses worldwide that volunteer resources to help move goods to communities affected by disaster.

Fortna becomes bronze sponsor of the American Logistics Aid Network
Fortna, a leading distribution consulting and engineering firm, has become a bronze sponsor of the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN).

ALAN comprises hundreds of supply-chain businesses who stand poised to respond in the event of disasters, and locate and move goods from suppliers to affected communities rapidly and efficiently. Fortna joins 16 other bronze sponsors, whose contributions will provide ongoing support for ALAN’s disaster relief efforts around the world.

“This has been a particularly tragic year with regards to global natural disasters, many in areas where we have associates or associates’ families,” said John A. White III, president and CEO of Fortna. “We are happy to support ALAN’s great work at bringing a rapid and coordinated effort to reestablishing a reliable supply chain to areas in the grip of disasters.”

Founded in 2008, ALAN is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that harnesses the know-how and resources of the supply chain industry to bring relief to people most affected by disasters. The organization assists relief organizations and emergency agencies responding to disasters with support including transport services, staging areas, storage, expert advice and other vital resources.

From the November 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for the fourth time in 20 years and shorten order delivery time from 10 days to three.
10th Annual Salary Survey: The Price of Performance
Let’s put Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Technology to Work
