Frazier and JASCI team up on Google Glass-centric warehouse solution

Incorporating the Frazier’s SelecDeck Carton Flow, JASCI software, and Google Glass, the comprehensive solution enables faster bar code scanning and transmission of order retrievals.

By ·

Frazier (Booth S3425) has teamed up with software provider JASCI to introduce an innovative warehouse solution. Incorporating the Frazier’s SelecDeck Carton Flow, JASCI software, and Google Glass, the comprehensive solution enables faster bar code scanning and transmission of order retrievals.

Highly customizable—both at the company and the individual user level—the solution is available in 40+ languages and supports a fast training process for new users. A temporary warehouse worker, for example, can view product photos and tutorials on the Google Glass headset, while an experienced user can opt for a more straightforward interface.

Frazier and JASCI representatives are demonstrating their innovative supply chain software on Google Glass and highlighting how it improves warehouse operations, increases efficiencies, and adapts to the needs of individual companies.


