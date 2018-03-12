Free seminars on both Modex 2018 show floors share materials handling, supply chain knowledge

Sara Pearson Specter

March 12, 2018

Think you know everything there is to know about how materials handling makes supply chains work? Not so, according to the experts presenting more than 130 free on-floor educational sessions. The sessions are housed in theaters located on both Halls B and C show floors during the show, April 9-12.

Topics range from best practices reviews to maintenance to metrics. Detailed abstracts of each session, with key takeaways for attendees, are included on modexshow.com and the Modex app. Presentations are first-come/first-served with no standing room allowed.

“The on-floor seminars are presented by industry experts in supply chain solutions,” said Delana Hopkins, MHI’s education coordinator. “It’s a unique opportunity for attendees to learn more from exhibitors and Industry Groups about the latest supply chain technologies and trends.”

In Hall B, nine separate theaters are located on the far back right corner. Seminars in Hall B theaters run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, tomorrow and Wednesday, and on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In Hall C, two theaters apiece are located in the Transportation and Logistics solutions center and in the Smart City Logistics and Connected Supply Chain solutions center. Breakout sessions, presentations and panel discussions run in Hall C 10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. today through Wednesday.

Additionally, several MHI Industry Groups will be presenting the latest insights into their technologies. These sessions typically feature two or three panelists from different companies discussing new developments, applications and uses for the equipment represented by their group. “We always see a lot of interest and high attendance levels generated by the Industry Group sessions in particular,” Hopkins said.

The full schedule of Industry Group sessions in the Hall B theaters includes:

MONDAY, April 9

• “Until Automation Does It All… Do Something to Protect Workers,” presented by Ergonomic Assist Systems and Equipment (EASE), 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Theater A

• “Navigating the Mobile Automation Landscape,” presented by Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems (AGVS), 2:15 to 3:00 p.m., Theater F

• “Vertical Lift Modules: Why They Are the Shelving of the Future? Say ‘Yes’ to Automation and ‘No” to Static,” presented by Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (ASRS), 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., Theater D

TUESDAY, April 10

• “Impacts of E-Commerce on the Material Handling Industry,” presented by Conveyor & Sortation Systems (CSS), 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Theater E

• “Top 10 Tips for Implementing a Fulfillment Warehouse,” presented by the MHI Solutions Community, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Theater B

• “Considerations for the Planning and Use of Industrial Steel Storage Racks,” presented by Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI), 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., Theater F

WEDNESDAY, April 11

• “Industrial Steel Storage Rack Resources and Frequently Asked Questions,” presented by Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI), 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Theater E

• “Leasing AGVs for the Win: How to Save Capital and Gain ROI Through Innovative New Financial Structures,” presented by Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems (AGVS), 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Theater D



THURSDAY, April 12

• “Until Automation Does It All… Do Something to Protect Workers,” presented by Ergonomic Assist Systems and Equipment (EASE), 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Theater A

If you miss a session—or can’t decide between two being held at the same time—you can still view and hear its content later. All of the PowerPoint presentations will be captured in PDF format and synchronized in a Flash file with audio recordings of each session. These files will be posted to modexshow.com after the conclusion of the show.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.