Freedonia: Stretch film demand to grow 3.8% annually through 2021

Growth driven by improvements in stretch wrapping machinery and equipment, enhanced resin properties, and the increasing market share of more cost-effective products.

Warehouse in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
The ticking time bombs in your supply base
Improving Efficiencies with Heavy-Duty, Vertical Storage Solutions
Freedonia: Stretch film demand to grow 3.8% annually through 2021
Motion Industries announces agreement to acquire Apache
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

The State of the DC Voice Market
Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
By ·

Stretch film demand in the US is projected to advance 3.8% per year to $2.7 billion in 2021.

Growth can be attributed to improvements in stretch wrapping machinery and equipment, enhanced resin properties, and the increasing market share of more cost-effective products. Each of these developments has opened new markets for which stretch film was previously ill-suited, such as machinery and building materials that are heavy or irregularly shaped.

These and other trends are presented in Stretch & Shrink Film Market in the US, 5th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

Stretch hoods will see the fastest growth of any stretch film product, advancing at 8.4% per year through 2021. Gains for this product are being driven by increased investment in hooding machinery that has expanded applicability to roofing, tiles and bricks, appliances, and bulk warehouse packaging. A ceiling on this market remains, however, as these applications are still more limited than other stretch film products.

The storage and distribution market is by far the largest for stretch film, accounting for 71% of total demand in 2016. Stretch film is the preferred medium in this market due to cost competitiveness and advantages over alternatives like strapping.

Related studies include:
#3529 Packaging Films Market in the US (July 2017)
#3523 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in the US, 12 th Edition (June 2017)

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Freedonia Group · Packaging · Storage · Stretchwrapping · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Improving Efficiencies with Heavy-Duty, Vertical Storage Solutions
Strong, durable and safe, heavy-duty storage solutions help companies maximize floor space, increase production efficiencies, reduce material damage, and improve worker safety.
Download Today!
From the October 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
An early adopter, Rochester Drug Cooperative is using robotic piece-picking technology to complement picking of slow-moving items. System report for Rochester Drug Cooperative, Robotic picking and inventory management, Innovative distribution center robotics solutions , IAM Robotics case study
Injecting agility into WMS implementation
The Big Picture: Business as Unusual
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
Manufacturing Day: 2,716 events from Hawaii to Alaska to Puerto Rico
Events to be scheduled throughout the month, so the remaining 249,185 manufacturing firms in the...

System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Partner Links