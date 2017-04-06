From MHI: Looking ahead to Modex 2018

Today marks the conclusion of ProMat 2017, four days of comprehensive problem solving and networking to provide solutions to the complex manufacturing and supply chain challenges faced by industry today.

Events in the News

From MHI: Looking ahead to Modex 2018
MHI announces winners of ProMat 2017 Innovation Awards
ProMat closes: Make your plans for Modex 2018
Keynote: Magic is the result of over-preparation and over-delivering to customers
Plug Power announces Amazon agreement for multi-site GenKey deployments
More Events News

Events Resource

Use mathematical modeling to tailor an automation strategy to your business
Mathematical modeling — more complex in warehouse design than in sizing a church or synagogue — helps find the balance between peak and normal activities to right-size the distribution center and its material handling equipment.
All Resources
By ·

You have seen these challenges addressed in more than 100 educational conference sessions, including four keynote sessions. You have experienced the solutions demonstrated on the ProMat show floor by 950 exhibiting companies, first hand.

Now the real work begins, applying the solutions discovered here to your business to cut costs and increase productivity and safety in the years ahead. Even though ProMat closes today, it continues online at ProMatShow.com as an on-going resource to both exhibitors and attendees.

MHI will sponsor another world-class trade event in 2018. Modex will be held April 9-12, 2018 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

More information and free on-line registration for Modex can be found at ModexShow.com.

MHI has been privileged to be your host during ProMat and would like to serve as a year-round resource as you face the challenges and opportunities of a more complex and ever-changing commercial world. We can be reached by phone at 704-676-1190 or by visiting us online at mhi.org.

We hope you found your visit to ProMat both enjoyable and productive, and we look forward to seeing you in April 2018 for Modex.

—George W. Prest
Chief Executive Officer, MHI

 

 

