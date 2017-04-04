From MHI: Meet MHI, learn more about ProMat

MMH Staff

April 4, 2017

I hope that you are finding your time at ProMat 2017 to be productive and enjoyable. I would like to take a few moments to introduce you to the sponsor of this event—MHI. Since 1945, MHI has been the leading association in the United States representing the Industry that produces material handing and logistics solutions—the Industry that Makes Supply Chains Work.

We will announce the 2017 MHI Innovation Award winners Wednesday night during the MHI Industry Night with Dana Carvey. This award showcases new products and innovations presented by ProMat exhibitors. The winners will be chosen in three categories: Best New Innovation, Best IT Innovation and Best Innovation of an Existing Product. I encourage you to view all the MHI Innovation Award submissions in the Level 2.5 of the McCormick Place. If you would like to attend Industry Night, tickets are $50 and can be purchased at ProMat Registration on Level 3. The event will be held after the show today in Room S100. The door prize for this event is a $30,000 trip of a lifetime—see ProMatShow.com/rules to learn more.

MHI strives to maintain and stimulate the continuing growth of the industry by sponsoring world-class trade events, such as ProMat and Modex to showcase the best-in-class products and services of its member companies. We also offer a solution-focused Website at MHI.org and the MHI Solutions magazine both of which deliver content focusing on the needs of manufacturing and supply chain professionals.

Wednesday morning’s keynote session features MHI CEO George Prest and Scott Sopher of Deloitte Consulting. They will preview the fourth in a series of MHI Annual Industry Reports and will be joined by panelists from UPS, Walmart, SAP, Albertsons, Upskill and the University of Tennessee. This year’s report is covers the eight technologies that are creating next generation supply chains that are digital, on-demand and always on. The keynote begins at 8:45 a.m. in Room BS100. You can also download the full report at MHI.org.

Our afternoon keynote on Wednesday features NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Attend and learn his personal take on his key to success—knowing your customer and where they are going. This special event will be held in Room S100 at 1:00 p.m.



MHI’s member companies are industry leaders in providing solutions that make supply chains work and many of them are exhibiting companies at ProMat. As you walk the show floor, you will experience the broad representation of the equipment, technology and services that comprise our industry. You will see all types of equipment, systems and services, both basic and advanced. You will see the individual components necessary to construct complete and successful manufacturing and supply chain solutions. That’s because ProMat exhibitors represent the entire industry.

For more information on MHI programs and our member companies, visit the MHI booth in The Hub at the center of the ProMat show floor or visit mhi.org.



—Brett Wood

Vice President, MHI