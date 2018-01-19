Get the lay of the land with Modex 2018 show map

MMH Staff

The Georgia World Congress Center welcomes more than 28,000 visitors to Modex 2018—the largest manufacturing and supply chain expo of the year scheduled to be held April 9-12, 2018.

The show, in its fourth-year, has expanded into two halls—B and C—and again welcomes the Georgia Logistics Summit as a co-located show. The show gives attendees an opportunity to explore the solutions that will keep their supply chains moving forward throughout a total of 300,000 square feet.

With more than 850 exhibitors, plus an expanded agenda of educational and networking offerings, attendees can maximize their time and easily connect with the information and tools they need to tackle today’s challenging, always-on business environment.

As always, the Modex show floor is divided into different solutions centers—including two new ones this year—to help visitors navigate.

They include:

Smart City Logistics & Connected Supply Chain (new): Housed in Hall C, this solutions center features the technologies that enable Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), including sensors, software, Cloud computing, driverless vehicles, robotics and automation, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, omni-channel fulfillment, augmented reality wearable and mobile systems.

Transportation & Logistics (new) : Located in Hall C, this solutions center showcases options for road, rail, sea and air freight transportation, as well as parcel delivery, security, autonomous vehicles, robotics, sensors, supply chain management software, third-party logistics and reverse logistics.

Manufacturing & Assembly: Split between Halls B and C, this solutions center includes automated assembly support, intelligent devices, robotics, ergonomic and safety equipment, workstations, light-rail and other assembly-assist equipment and systems for the manufacturing environment.

Fulfillment & Delivery: Located in Hall B, this center gathers solutions for traditional or e-commerce order fulfillment, order picking and packaging, third-party logistics, warehousing, distribution or transportation.

Information Technology (IT): Found at the entrance to Hall B, this solutions center highlights supply chain software solutions, RFID, auto-ID and data collection, transportation management systems, manufacturing execution systems, logistics execution systems, enterprise resource planning and order management systems.

The Knowledge Center: With theaters in Hall B and C, this solutions center offers resources in on-show floor theaters to educate and build awareness of what the materials handling and logistics industry has to offer the supply chain as a whole.



An interactive map can be found on the Modex 2018 website.