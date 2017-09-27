Global market for mobile thermal printers to exceed $500M by 2021, according to VDC Research

Brand differentiation through R&D initiatives key to capturing greater market share

in the News

EVS wins 2017 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award
PMSA concerned about West Coast port’s competitive position
Your Guide to Voice for the Warehouse
Your Guide to Voice for the Warehouse
NextGen Supply Chain: Cubed—An Inside Look at the Dimensioning Solutions Landscape
More News
By ·

The global mobile thermal printer market is expected to generate more than $500M in revenues via product sales by 2021, according to a new report by VDC Research. The Americas is the biggest market for mobile printer solutions by global revenue share, accounting for 54% of global market revenues in 2016 followed by the EMEA where logistics and retail segments present growth opportunities. In Asia-Pacific, both local and foreign vendors continue to benefit from strong year-over-year growth in the region as enterprises and SMBs aggressively adopt mobile solutions to support their workers’ every day workflows. However, challenges in the form of price competition, varying product requirements, and a fragmented distribution landscape will make it a difficult environment in which to operate.

The retail, transportation & logistics segments continue to be the main markets for mobile printing solutions with omnichannel and e-commerce related trends driving demand and purchases of mobile printer products to support cross-channel fulfillment, click-and-collect, online retailing, logistics services, and inventory management within and outside of the four walls. “E-commerce sales boom, retailer adoption of omnichannel operating models, and greater organizational focus on automation of once paper-based methods in verticals such as commercial services, government and health care, will drive demand and investments in mobile printers,” said Shahroze Husain, Research Analyst at VDC.

The highly fragmented nature of the competitive landscape for mobile printers serves to highlight the immense opportunity it presents across regions and verticals. Market leaders Honeywell and Zebra Technologies face stiff competition from Asia-based vendors including Bixolon, Fujitsu Components, and SATO that have continued to see strong growth year over year. Vendors have proactively introduced new and differentiated solutions to their portfolios with an aim to address gaps and grow their share of revenues and profits in this competitive marketplace. Channel partner engagement with value-added resellers, systems integrators, and independent software vendors (ISVs) via partner programs have become a vital tool in order for vendors to reach new markets and improve run-rate sales. “Developing Independent Software Vendor (ISV) networks is now a requirement, to help expand their market shares and brand awareness by developing mobile applications for the latest generation of smart devices with which these mobile printers often communicate,” said Husain.

Click here for more information on this research, or contact Eugene Won, Senior Director of Marketing & Client Services, (508) 653-9000, ext.122, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

You can also read the latest NextGen Supply Chain blog from VDC Research on SCMR.com.


Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automatic Identification and Mobility · NextGen Supply Chain · Thermal Printing · VDC Research · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Your Guide to Voice for the Warehouse
Is voice a good fit for my operation? How would voice work in my warehouse? With the help of the Vitech Guide to Voice, you can find all the answers to your voice questions in one place.
Download Today!
From the September 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation technology.
The Pallet Report: Pallets help optimize operations, protect products and organize space
Warehouse Basics: Navigating the pick path
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
E-commerce and the New Pallet Paradigm
Driven by emerging streams of supply chain data, shifting customer demands, and an industry obsession with eliminating every sliver of waste, pallet usage continues to evolve. During this webcast we'll examine how Modern's readers are adapting to current challenges while positioning themselves to meet those that lie ahead.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.

Lift truck operators: Drivers of change
For all the advances in lift truck technology and fleet management, operators will always be the...
Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...
Sponsored Links