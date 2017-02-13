Global motion control shipments grew 10.3% in 2016

Market rebounds considerably over 2015's down year, with large segments posting double-digit growth.

Technology in the News

Global motion control shipments grew 10.3% in 2016
Other Voices: Resuscitating the manufacturing industry with an infusion of fresh blood
CEMA reports December booked orders up 10.2% over December 2015
SencorpWhite names Chris Lingamfelter president of White Systems
Swisslog WDS Americas opens new Americas Technology Center in California
More Technology News

Technology Resource

Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
All Resources
By ·

Global shipments for motion control products increased by 10.3% to $3.3 billion in 2016, according to new statistics released by the Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA), the industry’s trade group.

“New opportunities in automation for motion control and motors help drive this growth,” said Dana Whalls, vice president of MCMA. “Automation technologies are enabling rapid growth in the manufacturing industry. We see this trend continuing through 2017.”

“In 2016 the motion control market rebounded considerably over 2015, which was a down year,” said Alex Shikany, MCMA director of market analysis. “The manufacturing sector expanded for most of the year, and demand rose for each product category. The top three largest segments in this market, motors (9.6% to $1.2b), electronic drives (10.5% to $603.1m), and actuators & mechanical systems (19.5% to $572.1m) increased on a year over year basis, helping drive the overall growth. The smaller AC motors segment grew the fastest at 24.3% to $34.3m.”

Individually, the fourth quarter of 2016 also increased on a year over year basis by 15.3% to $841.7 million. Growth rates were positive in each product category MCMA tracks.

MCMA summarizes market results from suppliers and distributors in quarterly tracking reports and trend analysis reports. These reports examine orders and shipments by major product category quarterly and annually with helpful tables and graphics. Growth rates and book to bill ratios are provided for each product category. MCMA also provides an economic indicator report and pressure curves vs. key economic indicators, which enable report users to interpret quarterly statistics from the standpoint of macro-economic data by individual manufacturing industry, as identified by the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS).

Reports are available free of charge to all MCMA members. Members providing data for the reports receive “full” versions of the reports, which are highly detailed examinations of order and shipment results. Non-participating members receive “abridged” reports, which contain shipment results. Members find the reports valuable as gauges of overall market performance and as benchmarks for assessing relative company performance.  To learn more about MCMA, visit Motion Control Online.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Economy · Motion Control & Motor Association · Robotic Palletizers · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
Download Today!
From the February 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
In warehouses and DCs, planning solutions tend to take a back seat to execution system functions. Vendors are working to boost the trust factor using tools that break down forecasts and blend with analytics.
Automated Storage on the Move
Receiving 101: Setting the Table for Success
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Johnson & Johnson: A vision for automation
J&J Vision Care brings together a variety of automated technologies, including an innovative...
Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...

System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...
System Report: Whirlpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...