Goods-to-person automation solution for HVAC distributor

The solution increased the distributor’s labor productivity significantly—to more than 180 lines an hour, per order.

Warehouse in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
Goods-to-person automation solution for HVAC distributor
Ziegler CAT increases its parts space by 7,000 square feet
HCL Logistics implements vertical lift modules
Quadax installs semi-automatic orbital wrapping machine
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

The State of the DC Voice Market
Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
By ·

To resolve a three-point mandate from senior management—reduce the size of its 400,000-square-foot Vaughn, Ont.-based distribution center by 180,000 square feet; increase its order picking performance; and decrease operating costs—Noble, a regional distributor of HVAC, plumbing, electrical and pipe materials, created a cross team group of specialists.

The group contained experts from operations, engineering and IT, as well as outside consulting advice on layout and methods. Operations research focused first on order and SKU profiles. The order profiles included store delivery, daily deliveries to construction sites and urgent walk-in clients, while the SKU activity profiles isolated pallet, pipe and “each pick” SKUs into subsets, which were then further divided into activity bands of fast, medium and slow-to-dead items.

The team soon discovered that a relatively small percentage of SKUs were responsible for most of the activity. So, with regard to small items, it decided to compress less than 5% of SKUs—generating roughly 14% of all lines—into a tight, small carton flow zone. Medium to slow items were considered next, as mini-stacker cranes, vertical carousels and horizontal carousels were each considered for high density, high speed and goods-to-person solutions.

After eliminating vertical carousels and mini-stackers for various technical and cost-related reasons, Noble’s team developed an extremely dense and high performance, carousel-based, goods-to-person solution. Featuring a configuration of three pods of four carousels, the solution was equipped with high-speed, pick-to-light automation and compressed parts, which were previously spread over hundreds of thousands of square feet—into a single building bay that is smaller than 25,000 square feet.

Upon completion of the goods-to-person transition, Noble said it had achieved a labor productivity increase—from 20 to 30 lines an hour (per order) to more than 180 lines an hour—all within a month. Not to mention, with tinkering, the team expects to eventually exceed 200 lines per hour, well over Noble’s initial target of 140 lines an hour.

AS/R Systems
(847) 955-0980

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

ASR Systems · Inventory Management · Pick to Light · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Evaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies
This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each. This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.
Download Today!
From the November 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for the fourth time in 20 years and shorten order delivery time from 10 days to three.
10th Annual Salary Survey: The Price of Performance
Let’s put Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Technology to Work
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for...
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...

System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Partner Links