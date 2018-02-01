GS1 US Board of Governors names new chairman

MMH Staff

February 1, 2018

GS1 US has appointed Joseph Sheridan, president and chief operating officer, Wakefern Food Corp., as chairman of the GS1 US Board of Governors.

Additionally, John W. Inwright, president and chief executive officer, Wendy’s Quality Supply Chain Co-op, Inc. (QSCC) and Mel Landis, senior vice president, business transformation, Coca-Cola North America, were named vice chairmen.

As chairman and vice chairmen, respectively, Sheridan, Inwright and Landis are responsible for helping to guide the GS1 US strategy and overall governance of the 20-person Board. They work collaboratively with GS1 US senior leadership to oversee subcommittee priorities and ensure adherence to company goals designed to drive adoption of GS1 Standards across multiple industries.

“Together with these innovative leaders, GS1 US stands ready to confront the opportunities of a rapidly evolving business and digital landscape,” said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. “Their extensive expertise will prove invaluable to the organization as we anticipate the future needs of consumers, and harness the power of data and technology to help bolster the success of our member companies.”

Sheridan, who previously served as the Board’s vice chairman, succeeds former GS1 US Board chairman, Mark Alexander, president, Campbell North America. Sheridan became Wakefern’s president and COO in 2011, overseeing the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. During his more than 40-year tenure at Wakefern, he held several executive positions, including executive vice president and a succession of management positions in finance, general merchandise, grocery, direct store delivery and marketing. Sheridan is a past recipient of the GMA Industry Collaboration Leadership Award, previously served on the Board of Directors of the National Grocers Association and is currently on the Food Marketing Institute Board of Directors. He has served on the GS1 US Board of Governors since 2011.

Inwright led the launch of QSCC in 2010, and as president and CEO, he leads the development of high-performance teams focused on innovation and serving QSCC’s members, who include franchisee and company restaurant operator, plus suppliers and distributors. Prior to joining QSCC, Inwright held executive leadership positions with various organizations including Nice-Pak/PDII, U.S. Foodservice (now US Foods), and Unified Foodservice Purchasing Co-op, LLC (now RSCS, the supply chain co-op for Yum! Brands). He is a board member of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, and previously co-chaired the supply chain subcommittee of the National Council of Chain Restaurants. He has been a member of the GS1 US Board of Governors since 2013.

Since becoming senior vice president, Business Transformation for Coca-Cola North America in 2017, Landis leads a new initiative to focus on all aspects of the company’s effectiveness and efficiency to drive organizational performance. Previously, he was president of The Minute Maid Company Business Unit for two years, and held other executive positions with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and Coca-Cola Refreshments. He has been a member of the GS1 US Board of Governors since 2011.

The GS1 US Board of Governors includes executives from 20 leading organizations including: Campbell’s Soup Company; eBay Inc.; The J.M. Smucker Company; Johnson & Johnson; Macy’s, Inc.; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Pensiamo, Inc.; Procter & Gamble; Publix Super Markets; PVH Corp.; QVC, Inc.; Sysco Corporation; Walmart and Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. The full list is available here.



About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1, is an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to solve supply chain problems through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. More than 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading-partner collaboration and for maximizing the cost effectiveness, speed, visibility, security and sustainability of their business processes. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code (UNSPSC).