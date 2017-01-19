Hänel Storage Systems donates AS/RS unit to Vincennes University

New vertical carousel to combine logistics training with hands-on learning.

By ·

Hänel Storage Systems, a leader in the manufacture and integration of vertical storage units, has donated an automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) to the Vincennes University Logistics Training & Education Center in Plainfield, Ind.

The Rotomat vertical carousel will be used to help train students in the curriculum of Supply Chain Logistics Management, where students learn to improve production, resource planning, scheduling and forecasting, as well as modes of transportation and equipment used for the distribution of goods. Vincennes University’s Rotomat will combine logistics training with hands-on learning.

“Our curriculum allows students to use what they learn right away, putting their education to use with the latest equipment and technology,” said James Dolan, Vincennes University Director of Logistics. “Rather than having students look at pictures of AS/RS units in a book or on a website, the Rotomat gives them the opportunity for real-world instruction with an interactive solution.”

The Rotomat stores warehouse and office supplies, such as labels, tape, batteries and scanners. “We used to store these items in file cabinets or on shelves, but found a significant amount of shrinkage when items walked away,” Dolan said.  “Now we can control who has access to these supplies. We can also find them easier, because our warehouse technician has cataloged items by name, so finding labels is as easy as typing ‘labels,’ for instance.”

AS/RS units such as the Rotomat provide high-density storage and improve the organization of a warehouse. These units also link order processing and logistics management so that products can be more easily picked, packed and shipped from a facility.

The donation was made through the Material Handling Institute (MHI), the largest association in the United States dedicated to the promotion and education of the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry.

Vincennes University is Indiana’s first college, and one of the oldest in the United States. Founded in 1801 by U.S. President William Henry Harrison and incorporated as a university in 1806, Vincennes University is one of two colleges founded by a President of the United States.

For more information about Vincennes University Logistics Training & Education Center programs, visit www.VULogistics.com.

