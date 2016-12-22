Hannover Fairs Canada and SME partner to co-locate five industrial technology events

MMH Staff

December 22, 2016

Hannover Fairs Canada (HF Canada), Deutsche Messe’s Canadian subsidiary, has announced a partnership with SME to co-locate Industrial Automation, Motion, Drive & Automation, ComVac, parts2clean, and CeMAT trade shows with the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS).

The co-located trade shows will take place next year at CMTS from September 25-28, 2017 at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario adjacent to the Toronto Airport.

CMTS is a biennial manufacturing event that will draw more than 9,000 attendees to connect with more than 700 exhibiting companies represented. The event showcases the latest advancements in machine tools, tooling, metal forming and fabricating and advanced manufacturing applications.

The five industrial technology events powered by Hannover Messe represent five industry sectors: industrial automation; power transmission, fluid technology and motion control; compressed air and vacuum technology; surface finishing; and logistics systems and equipment.

“We were looking to secure a home for these five industrial events in Canada alongside a larger, well-established manufacturing technology trade show,” said Larry Turner, president and CEO of HF Canada. “The opportunity to showcase these five advanced manufacturing technology shows and their industrial applications to the Canadian audience and beyond is a perfect complement to the technology currently displayed at CMTS and the event’s attendee profile.”

The five HF Canada trade shows will co-locate with CMTS every other year in the odd-numbered years. Manufacturers across a wide range of industries from smaller job shops, to the leaders in the automotive and aerospace sectors, will find industrial technology solutions and machines to advance their manufacturing operations.

“SME is excited about this co-location initiative at the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show. Manufacturing is vital to Canada and the inclusion and emphasis of these industry sectors will allow us to offer even more resources and solutions,” said Julie Pike, director, Canadian Events at SME.

Visit www.industrialtechnology.ca for more information.