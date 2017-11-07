HCL Logistics implements vertical lift modules

The modules have offered an end-to-end storage solution that has reduced warehouse space by 100,000 square feet.

Warehouse in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
HCL Logistics implements vertical lift modules
Quadax installs semi-automatic orbital wrapping machine
Lodge Manufacturing System Report: Managing heavy loads and e-commerce
High-throughput system builds custom corrugated boxes
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

The State of the DC Voice Market
Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
By ·

For the last eight years, HCL Logistics has been fulfilling an especially challenging role—supplying defense contractors with critical equipment and parts that are used to manufacture land-based military vehicles.

Like many growing companies, HCL Logistics, based in London, Ontario, reached a point where its existing warehouse setup was no longer meeting its needs. Rather than laying new pieces of equipment or software on top of the problem, the company instead searched for a strategic, end-to-end materials handling solution.

That year, it test piloted two vertical lift modules (VLMs). As automated high-bay warehousing systems that are equipped with modular designs that operate on the goods-to-person principle, the VLMs handled the kitting portion of a specific customer’s contract.

“Once the two units were installed, we used a wait-and-see strategy to see how they would work for us,” says HCL Logistics president Tim Van Holst, who noticed positive results soon after the installation, including 10 times more employee efficiency. “Based on the efficiencies and the space savings that we gained, we grew the system from two units to 21 VLMs.”

Combined with a high-density pallet system and narrow-aisle racking, the setup reduced HCL Logistics’ required warehouse space by about 100,000 square feet. And, to further round out its end-to-end solution, it also installed a radio shuttle system to move large items that once required considerable navigation and logistical coordination.

“Our radio shuttle is positioned about 30 feet away from our receiving area,” Van Holst says. “Our larger products now occupy a 4 x 4-foot skid, which equates to about a 50% space savings for the area where we store our larger materials.”

“We’ve seen a 15% efficiency improvement as a result of the VLMs and the wire guidance system that’s incorporated into them,” he adds. “For large products, the radio shuttle system has doubled our efficiency, in terms of shortening up the amount of driving and materials handling time.”

Other key gains include inventory accuracy improvement—from a previous 98% to a current 99.5%. Cumulatively, Van Holst estimates that the solution could potentially save the company $3 million a year on adjustments and inventory alone.

Kardex Remstar
(800) 639-5805

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Casebook 2017 · Kardex Remstar · Vertical Lift Module · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Evaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies
This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each. This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.
Download Today!
From the November 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for the fourth time in 20 years and shorten order delivery time from 10 days to three.
10th Annual Salary Survey: The Price of Performance
Let’s put Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Technology to Work
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for...
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...

System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Partner Links