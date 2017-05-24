High Road Capital buys Storage Battery Systems

High Road's latest acquisition is a leading provider of motive power solutions for the material handling and logistics industries.

High Road Capital buys Storage Battery Systems
High Road Capital Partners has acquired Storage Battery Systems LLC, an assembler and distributor of branded, rechargeable industrial battery solutions and test equipment for motive, stationary and standby power applications, from Supply Chain Equity Partners.

Based in Menomonee Falls, Wisc., SBS was founded in 1915.

“SBS is a leading provider of motive power solutions for the material handling and logistics industries and a trusted service partner for manufacturing and distribution companies in the upper Midwest, as well as a total systems solution provider for the standby power market in North America,” said Ben Schnakenberg, partner, High Road Capital Partners. “Storage Battery Systems’ consultative sales approach, global sourcing capabilities, and flexible assembly operations allow SBS to offer custom power solutions tailored to clients’ needs. We look forward to supporting the SBS team in expanding geographically and capitalizing on growth within the industries SBS serves.”

“The SBS team looks forward to working with High Road to expand our geographic presence and accelerate our growth in motive power,” said John Bondy, president, Storage Battery Systems. “In addition, SBS is well positioned to capitalize on the significant growth opportunity in the standby power market nationwide and in Canada and, with High Road’s support, will accelerate these growth initiatives.”

Bondy will continue to lead the company post-closing. He and other members of SBS’ senior management team invested in the transaction alongside High Road.

High Road Capital Partners has completed 42 transactions – 17 platform investments, 20 add-on acquisitions and five exits – since its founding in 2007.

Batteries · Forklifts · Lift Trucks · Storage Battery Systems
