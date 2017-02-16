HighJump acquires RedTail Solutions

Acquisition to strengthen trading partner connectivity and omni-channel enablement.

Technology in the News

HighJump, a global provider of supply chain network solutions, has acquired RedTail Solutions, Inc., a leading U.S. provider of managed cloud service solutions for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and global data synchronization network (GDSN) to mid-size suppliers and manufacturers.

With this acquisition, HighJump TrueCommerce further expands its global footprint and extends its position in the market for trading partner connectivity and omni-channel enablement.

The acquisition fuels HighJump’s TrueCommerce division in North America growth with expanded services and integrations, including such RedTail offerings as AccountMate, Infor VISUAL, Sage BusinessVision Accounting and GDSN services. Furthermore, the addition of RedTail Solutions extends TrueCommerce’s scale in the Sage and Microsoft Dynamics segments, complementing the company’s strategy aimed at helping suppliers and retailers connect through a fully managed commerce network service.

“This announcement demonstrates HighJump’s continued investment in providing the next generation of trading partner connectivity and collaboration within our global commerce network powered by TrueCommerce,” said Michael Cornell, CEO of HighJump. “We’re excited that RedTail is joining us on this journey and will play a significant role in helping us shape the future of digital commerce.”

“We are thrilled to join HighJump, where we can take advantage of the vast knowledge and infrastructure built in TrueCommerce,” said Bob Gleason, president and CEO of RedTail Solutions Inc. “The combination of TrueCommerce and RedTail will allow us to expand our offerings to help our customers meet today’s omni-channel fulfillment demands even better.”

“Combining forces with RedTail is consistent with our strategy to identify and bring new approaches to omni-channel enablement,” said Nick Manolis, president of TrueCommerce “Bringing on the RedTail portfolio strengthens our capabilities to help our customers connect anywhere and integrate everywhere. I am confident that RedTail customers will greatly benefit from our combined solutions portfolio.”

