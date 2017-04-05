HighJump launches actionable analytics for HighJump Pulse

This week, HighJump (Booth S959) announced the launch of its actionable analytics for HighJump Pulse, a supply chain analytics application.

Technology in the News

ICAM and SencorpWhite announce a strategic distribution partnership
Scandit launches MatrixScan, a first-of-its-kind scanning and AR tracking capability
Beumer gives a sneak peek at its next-gen line sorter technology
HighJump launches actionable analytics for HighJump Pulse
Muratec and Mazak collaborate to develop new smart automation
More Technology News

Technology Resource

Peek Inside Trinchero’s New Automated Warehouse
When Trinchero Family Estates, one of the world's top wineries, consolidated its bottling and distribution with production, they knew they needed to ramp up speed and throughput. Partnering with Swisslog helped them achieve that goal—and more.
All Resources
By ·

This week, HighJump (Booth S959) announced the launch of its actionable analytics for HighJump Pulse, a supply chain analytics application. As part of HighJump One Platform’s Essential Suite of Applications, the application is the most recent addition to the company’s product portfolio for end-to-end supply chain management.

The application offers customers an opportunity to analyze data from an array of applications and systems, and then present it in charts and graphs—all within one dashboard. The visuals are interactive, as they provide customers pertinent data sources, along with summaries of actions they can take to remain competitive and improve their companies’ processes and workflows.

As the application is system agnostic, HighJump Pulse also provides users visibility into other HighJump apps, as well as third-party enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and Cloud-based data. Consequently, users can continue to use their present systems and software, while also relishing the benefits of actionable analytics.

“With actionable analytics, we’ve eliminated the complexities that arise from the disparate systems that make up today’s supply chains,” said Ross Elliott, HighJump’s executive VP and chief strategy officer. “Supply chain professionals now have a single pane of glass for all of the functions within a unified commerce network, enabling them to evolve to meet future customer demands.”

About the Author

Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

HighJump Software · ProMat · ProMat 2017 · Supply Chain Software · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
Download Today!
From the April 2017 Issue
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive Market answered that question with its new facility in Indiana.
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise
Putaway 101: Everything in its Place
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
MHI to honor original products, solutions with 5th-annual Innovation Awards
On Wednesday, during MHI Industry Night with Dana Carvey, the winners of the 5th-annual MHI...
ProMat Keynote Day 2: Smart machines to transform industry and jobs
The new breed of intelligent machines that are core to Industry 4.0 will eliminate waste in supply...

U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...
ProMat 2017: Keynote panel shares green DC design tips
Led by sustainability advisor and author Andrew Winston, a group of supply chain professionals from...