HighJump launches actionable analytics for HighJump Pulse

Chris Lewis

April 5, 2017

This week, HighJump (Booth S959) announced the launch of its actionable analytics for HighJump Pulse, a supply chain analytics application. As part of HighJump One Platform’s Essential Suite of Applications, the application is the most recent addition to the company’s product portfolio for end-to-end supply chain management.

The application offers customers an opportunity to analyze data from an array of applications and systems, and then present it in charts and graphs—all within one dashboard. The visuals are interactive, as they provide customers pertinent data sources, along with summaries of actions they can take to remain competitive and improve their companies’ processes and workflows.

As the application is system agnostic, HighJump Pulse also provides users visibility into other HighJump apps, as well as third-party enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and Cloud-based data. Consequently, users can continue to use their present systems and software, while also relishing the benefits of actionable analytics.

“With actionable analytics, we’ve eliminated the complexities that arise from the disparate systems that make up today’s supply chains,” said Ross Elliott, HighJump’s executive VP and chief strategy officer. “Supply chain professionals now have a single pane of glass for all of the functions within a unified commerce network, enabling them to evolve to meet future customer demands.”