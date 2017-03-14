HighJump unveils top four trends for supply chain evolution

Digital transformation is key to streamlining workflow and exceeding customer expectations.

Technology in the News

HighJump unveils top four trends for supply chain evolution
Intelligrated’s Matt Wicks elected to Robotic Industries Association board of directors
Study identifies best approaches to survive supply chain complexity
ProMat 2017: Hit the floor, stay in step
Lawson Products: Automation that fits
More Technology News

Technology Resource

Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
All Resources
By ·

HighJump, a global provider of supply chain network solutions, has announced the top four trends that will help supply chain professionals digitally transform their workflows to stay at the forefront of today’s competitive landscape.

At HighJump’s Elevate User Conference, chief strategy officer Ross Elliot unveiled what the company has outlined as its top four digital trends for supply chain companies to follow in 2017. These trends are based on ongoing research to meet the unique needs of each of HighJump’s more than 15,000 customers worldwide.

According to HighJump, supply chain professionals must constantly evolve their offerings to meet customer demands for simpler, faster and more profitable delivery of goods. Digital transformation is pivotal to this. To tap into the full potential of digitization, supply chain executives must enhance their workflows with solutions that provide the following:

● Human design: Solutions should cater to the user. Choose apps, software and devices that eliminate workflow complexities and up productivity by providing the look and feel of consumer-grade devices.
● Actionable analytics: Move beyond basic batch analytics reports. Place your trust in tools that sort through big data and provide clear insight on how to enhance processes.
● Unified commerce: There is no single path to providing the personalized experience customers demand when ordering goods. Find solutions that seamlessly integrate with other tools to assure staff always has the information available to deliver the quality experience customers expect.
● Smart devices: Seek out devices that offer the latest features, such as voice control and chatbots, to automate time-consuming data entry and searches.

HighJump offer supply chain professionals, ranging from large enterprises to SMBs, solutions to rapidly modify workflows to meet the demands of any industry through adaptable, connected solutions that fit any stage of the process. This spans warehouse management, business integration, transportation management and direct store delivery (DSD).

In its 14th year, Elevate brought together more than 700 supply chain professionals from across the globe.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

HighJump Software · Supply Chain · Supply Chain Software · Warehouse Management Systems · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Making the Case: Flexible Forklift Leasing Programs
Toyota Industries Commercial Finance’s flexible leasing programs can help companies tackle their most pressing lift truck acquisition, maintenance, and disposal challenges.
Download Today!
From the March 2017 Modern Materials Handling Online Issue
If the early attendee forecast is any indication, you may have already landed in Chicago for ProMat 2017 (April 3-6), the materials handling industry’s leading trade show and educational conference, sponsored by MHI.
Lawson Products: Automation that fits
Lawson’s Multi-purpose Distribution Center
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...
Johnson & Johnson: A vision for automation
J&J Vision Care brings together a variety of automated technologies, including an innovative...

Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...