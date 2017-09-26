Honeywell rebrands Intelligrated business in latest step of integration process

The rebranding was announced at the PACK EXPO Las Vegas trade show. Honeywell Intelligrated is part of Honeywell’s Safety and Productivity Solutions business group, a global leader in products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance.

Technology in the News

Honeywell rebrands Intelligrated business in latest step of integration process
TrueCommerce acquires Datalliance
Creform hosts ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of its new tech center in Kentucky
CEMA reports July booked orders up 160% compared to July 2016
PwC and MAPI release survey on state of IoT in manufacturing
More Technology News

Technology Resource

Download: Material Handling Technology Survey Results
Readers are buying and replacing warehousing and distribution center software, but not before they do their own homework.
All Resources
By ·

Honeywell has announced the rebranding of its Intelligrated business, changing the name to Honeywell Intelligrated and revealing a new logo.

The rebranding was announced at the PACK EXPO Las Vegas trade show. Honeywell Intelligrated is part of Honeywell’s Safety and Productivity Solutions business group, a global leader in products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance.

“This new name and logo allow Intelligrated to leverage Honeywell’s strong brand and business reputation, especially with new customers and regions Intelligrated has not served previously,” said John Waldron, president and CEO, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions. “At the same time, incorporating the existing Intelligrated logo leverages the legacy and reputation the business has built since its inception more than 16 years ago.”

Since Honeywell completed its acquisition of Intelligrated in August 2016, the integration process has focused on ways to leverage complementary strengths to better serve customers and enhance the businesses. This includes developing connected solutions that enable customers to leverage data for greater efficiency, access to a broader portfolio of productivity, workflow and automation solutions, more resources for research and development, and expansion into Europe, Asia and other high-growth regions. In addition, Pieter Krynauw has assumed the role of president and is responsible for leading and growing the business in new locations around the world.

“The rebrand reflects a shared future in which we capitalize on the success and values of both entities to continue our strong growth trajectory,” said Krynauw.

Chris Cole, an Intelligrated co-founder who continues to advise the business, said, “Over the past year, we’ve carefully evaluated and are now pursuing several ways to leverage Honeywell’s financial strength and process, recognized global brand and leadership in adjacent markets to accelerate our original vision and continue to grow as a global leader in a dynamic, challenging market.”

Honeywell Intelligrated designs, manufactures, installs and integrates complete material handling automation solutions tailored to the specific operational requirements of leading retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers. Solutions include industry-leading automation equipment such as conveyor, sortation, palletizing and robotic systems, combined with advanced software and controls. Honeywell Intelligrated backs each installation with complete lifecycle service and 24/7 technical support.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Honeywell · Intelligrated · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Special Digital Issue: Packaging in Successful Fulfillment Operations
A comprehensive look at the software, hardware and equipment that ensure packaging processes are as efficient as possible.
Download Today!
From the September 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation technology.
The Pallet Report: Pallets help optimize operations, protect products and organize space
Warehouse Basics: Navigating the pick path
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
E-commerce and the New Pallet Paradigm
Driven by emerging streams of supply chain data, shifting customer demands, and an industry obsession with eliminating every sliver of waste, pallet usage continues to evolve. During this webcast we'll examine how Modern's readers are adapting to current challenges while positioning themselves to meet those that lie ahead.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.

Lift truck operators: Drivers of change
For all the advances in lift truck technology and fleet management, operators will always be the...
Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...
Sponsored Links