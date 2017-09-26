Honeywell rebrands Intelligrated business in latest step of integration process

MMH Staff

Honeywell has announced the rebranding of its Intelligrated business, changing the name to Honeywell Intelligrated and revealing a new logo.

The rebranding was announced at the PACK EXPO Las Vegas trade show. Honeywell Intelligrated is part of Honeywell’s Safety and Productivity Solutions business group, a global leader in products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance.

“This new name and logo allow Intelligrated to leverage Honeywell’s strong brand and business reputation, especially with new customers and regions Intelligrated has not served previously,” said John Waldron, president and CEO, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions. “At the same time, incorporating the existing Intelligrated logo leverages the legacy and reputation the business has built since its inception more than 16 years ago.”

Since Honeywell completed its acquisition of Intelligrated in August 2016, the integration process has focused on ways to leverage complementary strengths to better serve customers and enhance the businesses. This includes developing connected solutions that enable customers to leverage data for greater efficiency, access to a broader portfolio of productivity, workflow and automation solutions, more resources for research and development, and expansion into Europe, Asia and other high-growth regions. In addition, Pieter Krynauw has assumed the role of president and is responsible for leading and growing the business in new locations around the world.

“The rebrand reflects a shared future in which we capitalize on the success and values of both entities to continue our strong growth trajectory,” said Krynauw.

Chris Cole, an Intelligrated co-founder who continues to advise the business, said, “Over the past year, we’ve carefully evaluated and are now pursuing several ways to leverage Honeywell’s financial strength and process, recognized global brand and leadership in adjacent markets to accelerate our original vision and continue to grow as a global leader in a dynamic, challenging market.”

Honeywell Intelligrated designs, manufactures, installs and integrates complete material handling automation solutions tailored to the specific operational requirements of leading retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers. Solutions include industry-leading automation equipment such as conveyor, sortation, palletizing and robotic systems, combined with advanced software and controls. Honeywell Intelligrated backs each installation with complete lifecycle service and 24/7 technical support.