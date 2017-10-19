How Industry 4.0 Design Principles are Shaping the Future of Intralogistics

Industry 4.0 is changing how we interact with machines and how those machines interact with each other.

Download Now!
Sponsored by:

Swisslog in the News

How Industry 4.0 Design Principles are Shaping the Future of Intralogistics
Trinchero Family Estates: Powered storage
Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
AutoStore opens U.S. headquarters
Automated Storage: How to grow operations?...Make them smaller
More Swisslog News
By · February 21, 2018

We are now entering the fourth industrial revolution. Industry 4.0 is changing how we interact with machines and how those machines interact with each other. This will have a significant impact on the warehouse. With decentralized, networked intelligence, advanced robotics and self-organized processes, the warehouse of the future will take a giant step forward in productivity, flexibility and efficiency.

To help you prepare for this future, this new e-Book takes a look at the six core design principles you need to integrate into your operations to build and effectively utilize Industry 4.0 capabilities:

  • Interoperability
  • Modularity
  • Real-time capabilities
  • Decentralization
  • Virtualization
  • Service orientation

 

Download Now!

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Internet of Things · Swisslog · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
How Industry 4.0 Design Principles are Shaping the Future of Intralogistics
Industry 4.0 is changing how we interact with machines and how those machines interact with each other.
Download Today!
From the January 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
PFS built one of the largest and most automated AS/RS freezers in the world in Washington state. Next up is a new design for automation. Automated Storage/ Automated Retrieval System, Cold Storage.
Lift Truck Series Part 1: Lift truck technology connects pickers to productivity
Breaking Through On Yard Visibility
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center
Come get an insider's view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You'll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what's coming on the horizon.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...

Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
In a new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business...
Partner Links