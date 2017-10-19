How Industry 4.0 Design Principles are Shaping the Future of Intralogistics
Industry 4.0 is changing how we interact with machines and how those machines interact with each other.
Swisslog in the NewsHow Industry 4.0 Design Principles are Shaping the Future of Intralogistics Trinchero Family Estates: Powered storage Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard AutoStore opens U.S. headquarters Automated Storage: How to grow operations?...Make them smaller More Swisslog News
We are now entering the fourth industrial revolution. Industry 4.0 is changing how we interact with machines and how those machines interact with each other. This will have a significant impact on the warehouse. With decentralized, networked intelligence, advanced robotics and self-organized processes, the warehouse of the future will take a giant step forward in productivity, flexibility and efficiency.
To help you prepare for this future, this new e-Book takes a look at the six core design principles you need to integrate into your operations to build and effectively utilize Industry 4.0 capabilities:
- Interoperability
- Modularity
- Real-time capabilities
- Decentralization
- Virtualization
- Service orientation
Download Now!
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsInternet of Things · Swisslog · ·
Latest Whitepaper
How Industry 4.0 Design Principles are Shaping the Future of Intralogistics Industry 4.0 is changing how we interact with machines and how those machines interact with each other. Download Today!
From the January 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Lift Truck Series Part 1: Lift truck technology connects pickers to productivity Breaking Through On Yard Visibility View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
Emerging Technologies for Your Distribution Center Come get an insider's view of the latest technologies for inside your Distribution Center. You'll learn which technologies are being piloted, which are having success and moving from concept to implementation and into production on the maturity scale, and what's coming on the horizon. Register Today!