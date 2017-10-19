How Industry 4.0 Design Principles are Shaping the Future of Intralogistics

MMH Staff

By· February 21, 2018

We are now entering the fourth industrial revolution. Industry 4.0 is changing how we interact with machines and how those machines interact with each other. This will have a significant impact on the warehouse. With decentralized, networked intelligence, advanced robotics and self-organized processes, the warehouse of the future will take a giant step forward in productivity, flexibility and efficiency.

To help you prepare for this future, this new e-Book takes a look at the six core design principles you need to integrate into your operations to build and effectively utilize Industry 4.0 capabilities:

Interoperability

Modularity

Real-time capabilities

Decentralization

Virtualization

Service orientation