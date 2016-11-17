How Munters Achieved Significant Labor and Productivity Savings
Download this new case study and learn how Munters, a global air treatment solutions OEM, and WESCO Distribution implemented the ACTYLUS™ Automated Replenishment System
Warehouse in the NewsHow Munters Achieved Significant Labor and Productivity Savings Solving Air Management of 1MM SqFt MHI announces winners of ProMat 2017 Innovation Awards Plug Power announces Amazon agreement for multi-site GenKey deployments Ametek Prestolite Power launches enhanced wireless battery identification device More Warehouse News
Download this new case study and learn how Munters, a global air treatment solutions OEM, and WESCO Distribution implemented the ACTYLUS™ Automated Replenishment System to:
- eliminate stock-outs,
- recover valuable square footage, and
- save more than $43K a year in labor costs.
Download Now!
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAPEX Supply Chain Technologies · Casebook · ·
Latest Whitepaper
How Munters Achieved Significant Labor and Productivity Savings Download this new case study and learn how Munters, a global air treatment solutions OEM, and WESCO Distribution implemented the ACTYLUS™ Automated Replenishment System Download Today!
From the April 2017 Issue
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise Putaway 101: Everything in its Place View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment. Register Today!