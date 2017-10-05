Hyper-Local Distribution and the Future of Retail

MMH Staff

A hyper-local distribution strategy can help traditional U.S. retailers keep pace with growing consumer demand for greater selection and faster delivery. Repurposing existing or closed retail space as hybrid retail/ distribution hubs streamlines fulfillment and gives consumers more control over the delivery or pickup of their orders.

How a hybrid distribution network can enable multiple buying experiences for shoppers

Automation solutions that transform these existing facilities to better handle fulfillment