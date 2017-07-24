Hytrol represents Arkansas in White House “Made in America” product showcase

Hytrol was invited to represent the state of Arkansas in the showcase, which highlights American-made products and manufacturers.

in the News

The event was created as part of President Donald Trump’s “Made in America” week, which promotes products made in the United States. Hytrol was in the company of other American industry leaders like Sikorsky Aircraft, Caterpillar, Campbell’s Soup and Steinway & Sons.

Attending the event for Hytrol were president David Peacock and chief engineer Boyce Bonham.

“It was an honor to have been selected to represent the state of Arkansas in this event,” said Peacock. “We’re so proud at Hytrol to continue to invest in our community and in our country by keeping jobs here, and we believe that’s an essential piece of what makes our company so successful.”

Hytrol, based in Jonesboro, Ark., has more than 1200 employees and it recently invested nearly $18 million into a facility and capacity expansion initiative. It recently celebrated its 70th year in business, and is projected to surpass its goal of $200 million ahead of schedule.

