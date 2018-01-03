ID Label hires Malcolm Aitken as vice president of sales

Company also names new chief operations officer and vice president of finance.

By ·

ID Label has hired Malcolm Aitken, an experienced industry veteran, to lead the company’s national sales team.

Aitken has more than 25 years of expertise in business-to-business sales, most recently serving as vice president of sales for Serigraph, a custom graphics company targeting manufacturers of industrial and consumer products. His background also includes deep experience in materials handling and industrial equipment sales.

“We’re thrilled to have Malcolm join ID Label,” said Neil Johnston, ID Label’s CEO and president. “We achieved record revenue in 2017. Malcolm brings us a wealth of sales leadership skills that will help us continue that trajectory in 2018 and beyond.”

The company also announced several senior-level changes. Gregg Schiltz, who joined ID Label in 2008, was named chief operations officer. Jim Frice, who joined in 2009, was named vice president of finance. These moves follow the recent appointment of Neal Lulofs as the company’s first chief marketing officer.

“Our core leadership team gives us tremendous experience and knowledge,” Johnston said. “Combined with our strategic investments in digital technology and our expanded West Coast operations, we’re fully committed to serving our customers’ growing needs with innovative products, custom barcoding solutions and service that’s second to none.”

