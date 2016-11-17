Admin

By· June 8, 2017

Integral to the smooth running of any warehouse and DC are barcode readers. The rapid growth of e-commerce and omni-channel distribution has placed new demands on the age-old barcode scanning setups that many companies are using today.



The sheer speed and velocity of e-commerce orders—many of which are packaged individually and shipped directly to end users’ doorsteps—require more capabilities and accuracy than the typical laser-based barcode scanner provides. Inbound freight is equally as challenging and must now be maneuvered quickly in order to achieve inventory management goals and avoid shipment delays.

Download this special issue now and discover how to make the case for image-based scanning for inbound & outbound logistics.