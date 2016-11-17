Image-based Scanning for Inbound & Outbound Logistics
In an era where making the "business case" for technology investments isn’t always easy, image-based barcode scanning stands on its own when it comes to ROI.
Integral to the smooth running of any warehouse and DC are barcode readers. The rapid growth of e-commerce and omni-channel distribution has placed new demands on the age-old barcode scanning setups that many companies are using today.
The sheer speed and velocity of e-commerce orders—many of which are packaged individually and shipped directly to end users’ doorsteps—require more capabilities and accuracy than the typical laser-based barcode scanner provides. Inbound freight is equally as challenging and must now be maneuvered quickly in order to achieve inventory management goals and avoid shipment delays.
