Incedo partners with IBM to develop enterprise-scale IoT solutions

MMH Staff

August 22, 2017

Incedo, a Bay area technology services firm specializing in data management, product engineering and emerging technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with IBM to develop and deploy enterprise-scale IoT solutions.

The partnership gives Incedo access to the cognitive power of the IBM Watson IoT platform and its industry solutions.

“Advances in sensor, cloud and cognitive technologies are transforming industries and business models and to reap the benefits, businesses must be prepared for IoT integration,” said Sandip Datta, senior business manager, IBM Watson IoT. “As Incedo’s technology partner, IBM is focused on achieving real, measurable outcomes with each implementation for its customers. The Watson IoT platform and IBM’s Industry Offerings around connected products, automotive, manufacturing and insurance will feature in Incedo’s solution proposals to their prospective customers. Through IoT NXT, Incedo has explored opportunities in Fleet Management, Smart Energy Management, Smart Food and Grain Management based on IBM Watson IoT Platform and we will look at other areas moving forward.”

Incedo also announced a partnership with ConnectM. According to Sriram Chidambaram, CEO AsiaPacific, Middle East and Africa at ConnectM Technology Solutions Inc, “Incedo’s partnership with ConnectM leverages our sensor-based development and data management platform coupled with real-time analytics, and their simulated environment to offer tremendous time to market advantage in delivering solutions for global customers.“

Incedo also launched IoT NXT, a portfolio of services that help clients realize value and deliver outcomes through their IoT implementations. IoT NXT enables enterprises to leverage best in class IoT solutions, to facilitate the building of new service and revenue streams. IoT NXT is focused on developing solutions across industries including the renewable energy, industrial, agriculture and transportation sectors.

In addition, Incedo is debuting its IoT NXT Lab, which will work with clients to research, co-innovate and collaborate on solution ideas. The lab is located in the company’s Bangalore facility and works on ideation, design and development of proof of concepts. The lab provides a simulated environment for creating end-to-end IoT solutions that capture real-time data from interconnected sensor/devices and provide actionable insights utilizing cognitive platforms and predictive analytics.

Speaking on the launch of IoT NXT, Anupam Wahi, Business Head, Communication Engineering & IOTNXT at Incedo said, “There is no doubt that IoT is one of the most disruptive trends of this decade. Organizations however are struggling to realize the benefits of Machine to Machine/ IoT technology. With the launch of IoT NXT, we are committed to going beyond providing transactional IoT services. The primary emphasis here is to enable clients to leverage the power of IoT in making real time decisions and creating efficiencies.”