Industrial Pack gathers momentum with new exhibitors signing up

MMH Staff

January 17, 2018

Industrial Pack has announced the latest exhibitors to sign up to the trade show taking place on April 4 – 5, 2018 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

The latest exhibitors to join the upcoming event include: CHEP, Bay Cities Container Corporation, Dangerous Goods—a Div. of Berlin Packaging, Rahway Steel Drum, Shorr Packaging Corp, Snyder Industries and Transcendia. They will join a line up of key speakers, delegates, exhibitors and industry professionals at North America’s only dedicated event for the industrial, transit and protective packaging industry.

As the very first dedicated industrial packaging event in North America, Industrial Pack will offer a platform for manufacturers, reconditioners and distributors of drums, pails, IBCs, sacks, pallets, crates and protective packaging. With support from Industrial Packaging Alliance of North America (IPANA) & Reusable Industrial Packaging Association (RIPA), leading manufacturers and suppliers will be brought together with visitors exploring key issues within the industrial, transit and protective packaging industry.

With more than 100 suppliers attending, visitors will be able to find the right solutions for their industrial, transit and protective packaging needs. Additionally, more than 2,000 multi-sector buyers and specifiers from global to local companies will attend the event. The event will provide business and networking opportunities for exhibitors to showcase their latest products and services to a highly targeted audience of industrial packaging professionals.

Additionally, CHEP, a leading provider of pallet and container pooling services for a range of industries, will exhibit at the event. CHEP provides environmentally friendly logistics solutions to its customers to help protect their products.

Cheryl Caudill, Marketing Communications & Brand Manager, Greif expresses “as a global leader, Greif is excited to be a part of the first North American trade show dedicated strictly to industrial packaging”.

“Good to see Easyfairs has arrived in Atlanta for Industrial Pack 2018! Nefab has a long history being present on these B2B exhibitions. With locations in Memphis, Atlanta, and Greenville, our South East Division will present our latest sustainable complete packaging solutions at this event”- Koen Adams, Vice President Marketing and Sales, Nefab Americas.

“With the rapid growth of the industrial packaging industry, Industrial Pack provides us with a tailored audience to display all of our custom FIBC solutions”- Meuy Saechao, Director of Marketing, ABC Polymer Industries.

Bill Kemmer, Co-Owner / Managing Member, DBL Stack LLC comments “we are thrilled to see Industrial Pack coming to Atlanta. This show is the perfect opportunity for us to introduce our newly patented DBL STACK pallet - an innovative pallet product created specifically for the transit & protective packaging industry”.

Tim Rusbridge, event manager for Industrial Pack, commented: “We are thrilled to be welcoming around 100 exhibitors to the show in April. As it is the first North American trade event of its kind, we’re greatly looking forward to seeing all the latest developments and innovation the industry has to offer. With an interesting list of exhibitors and key speakers signed up, 2018 will be a promising start for Industrial Pack, and one which will hopefully provide a solid platform for years to come.”