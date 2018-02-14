Industrial Truck Association names new chairman

MMH Staff

The Industrial Truck Association has elected Scott Johnson, vice president of marketing and sales for CLARK Material Handling Company, as chairman of its board of directors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Scott, who brings a wealth of expertise and innovative ideas as our new chairman,” said Brian Feehan, president of ITA, the leading organization in the industrial truck industry in North America.

At the association’s 34th annual meeting in September, Johnson accepted the gavel from outgoing chairman, Brett Wood of Toyota. Johnson began his one-year term by conducting his first ITA Executive Committee meeting last month. Johnson will continue to drive the importance of safety and the need for operator training along with creating enhanced value for members.

“For more than 60 years, ITA has been the collective voice of the industrial truck manufacturing industry and every link in its supply chain,” Johnson said. “We are fortunate to be in a robust, mature and healthy industry. The strength of any successful industry resides in its people, and I am excited to work with such a talented group from ITA member companies during my tenure.”

Johnson, a 20-year veteran of the material handling industry, notes that CLARK was instrumental in ITA’s formation. “I am humbled to support and now lead this organization which has served the forklift industry and its members so well for so long,” he said. After serving one year, Johnson will be eligible for a second year term.

Johnson previously has served on both ITA’s Statistics Committee and its Executive Committee. An active member of the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association, he holds a degree from the University of Kentucky and is an avid outdoorsman.