Integrated fleet management at iWarehouse booth

Fleet management and warehouse optimization systems are featured in The Raymond Corporation’s iWarehouse exhibit (Booth S2918).
“We’ve been talking to attendees about integrating telematics with automation,” said product manager John Rosenberger. “Because it’s a scalable telematics solution, iWarehouse offers mixed fleet support as well as a single integrated operator display and professional services.”
During the show, the company also is showcasing iWarehouse Evolution, one of its newest product offerings in the product portfolio. As a single scalable solution, it provides an easy upgrade path as an operation’s needs evolve and grow, Rosenberger said.
“iWarehouse Evolution provides vital analytics tools for warehouse managers, allowing them to promote operator accountability and monitor compliance, risk management and metrics for their industrial vehicle fleet, operators and batteries,” he added.
