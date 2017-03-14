Intelligrated’s Matt Wicks elected to Robotic Industries Association board of directors

Robotics expert brings expertise in high-growth distribution and fulfillment markets.

Intelligrated, a leading North American-based automated material handling solutions provider, announces the election of Matt Wicks, vice president, product development, manufacturing systems, to the Robotic Industries Association (RIA) board of directors. Wicks’ two-year term began following the board’s January meeting.

The RIA board is comprised of members across supplier, educator and researcher, integrator and user categories. Wicks was elected for his background in systems integration and robotic applications in high-growth logistics markets, including experience with warehousing, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment operations.

“I’m happy to be working with this esteemed group of new and returning board members to plan the strategic direction of our association this year,” said Jeff Burnstein, president, RIA. “It’s an exciting time for the robotics industry and RIA membership is at a record number. We’re looking forward to continuing our mission of educating, promoting and advancing robotics in North America and beyond.”

Wicks brings more than 20 years of engineering and robotics experience in the material handling industry. His current focus is leading an interdisciplinary product development team at Intelligrated to expand the use of robotic technology to solve logistics challenges. Wicks is also regularly involved with sales and marketing efforts, and participates in speaking opportunities at industry events, offering a unique perspective that blends input from end users with advanced knowledge of robotic capabilities.

“The RIA is an exceptionally well run, forward-thinking organization, and it’s an honor to be involved as a board member,” Wicks said. “I look forward to providing the perspective of a large solutions integrator and identifying opportunities to advance robotics and grow the RIA.”

From the March 2017 Modern Materials Handling Online Issue
If the early attendee forecast is any indication, you may have already landed in Chicago for ProMat 2017 (April 3-6), the materials handling industry’s leading trade show and educational conference, sponsored by MHI.
