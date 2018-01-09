International Society of Automation announces 2018 society president

MMH Staff

The International Society of Automation (ISA) has named Brian Curtis, I. Eng., LCGI, as its 2018 Society President.

In his role as Society President, Curtis will lead the ISA Board of Directors, which is responsible for governing, setting policy, and establishing the strategic direction of the organization. ISA is a nonprofit professional association that provides technical resources and programs for those who apply engineering and technology to improve the management, safety, and cybersecurity of modern automation and control systems used across industry and critical infrastructure.

Curtis is the operations manager for Veolia Energy Ireland, providing services to Novartis Ringaskiddy Ltd. in Cork, Ireland. He has more than 35 years of experience in petrochemical, biotech, and bulk pharmaceutical industries, specializing in design, construction management, and commissioning of electrical, instrumentation, and automation control systems. He has managed complex engineering projects in Ireland, England, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, and Germany.

A long-time ISA member, Curtis has served on the ISA Executive Board since 2013, the Geographic Assembly Board (2012 – 2015), and the Finance Committee (2013 – 2017.) He was Ireland Section President and Vice President of District 12, which includes Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Curtis has also been active on several Society task forces, including Cybersecurity, Governance, and Globalization-related committees. He received the ISA Distinguished Society Service Award in 2010.

“I am extremely honored to serve as ISA Society President. ISA has contributed so much to my professional and personal growth; I have been associated with ISA for over 30 years, and I believe strongly in the organization,” said Curtis. “As only the third non-North American president in 73 years, I hope this is the beginning of a more international dimension to ISA, and I intend to bring that perspective to my presidency. ISA has much to offer all regions of the world, and it’s important that we find the best ways to deliver our expertise around the globe.”

Curtis is the Former President of Cobh & Harbor Chamber of Commerce (2013-2015) and Former Chairman of the Ireland Southern Region Chambers (2015-2016) and is an active member of the Ireland National Standards Body, ETCI.

