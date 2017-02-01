ISA and the Automation Federation endorse Engineers Week

February 19-25 week of activities to introduce young people to the value of STEM learning and careers.

By ·

As Engineers Week 2017 approaches, the International Society of Automation (ISA) and its umbrella organization, the Automation Federation, encourage their members and all automation engineers to participate.

The annual effort promotes the value and significance of engineering and engineering careers. Sponsored and organized by DiscoverE (formerly the National Engineers Week Foundation), Engineers Week, 19-25 February, celebrates how engineers make a positive difference in our world and seeks to raise awareness around the need to attract more young people to the engineering profession.

ISA, as a contributing coalition member of DiscoverE, asks its members and other automation engineers to interact with and support young people, whether as a student mentor or classroom speaker or by bringing a class of students to your workplace for a tour. Review all the different ways to participate on the Engineers Week website.

According to ISA, increasing the supply of workers qualified and prepared to compete for high-tech jobs is perhaps the most pressing challenge facing manufacturers worldwide. Experts project that over the next 10 years nearly 3.5 million manufacturing jobs in the US will be needed. However, because of the ongoing shortage of skilled workers, up to 2 million of these jobs may go unfilled.

According to US Department of Education data, low interest among US students in STEM-related education and career fields is placing America’s future competitiveness and inventiveness in jeopardy.

According to the website, only 16% of American high school students are proficient in mathematics and are interested in a STEM career. Among those who do pursue a college major in a STEM field, only about half will actually work in a STEM-related career. These realities contribute to America’s poor global ranking among industrialized nations in mathematics (ranked 25th) and science (ranked 17th).

“It’s so very important that we recognize the value and contributions of engineers and automation professionals because they directly contribute to the quality of life we enjoy,” said Michael Marlowe, managing director and director of government relations at the Automation Federation. “While the fields of engineering and automation touch so many areas of daily life, so much of what is accomplished by these professionals is simply taken for granted and not acknowledged or celebrated on a regular basis.”

Thousands of Engineers Week-related events take place across the US each year and are hosted by individuals, professional societies, engineering firms and universities. Popular ways to get involved include:
● Presenting at a classroom or after-school group
● Bringing students to your workplace or campus
● Hosting a public event
● Publicizing your plans in the DiscoverE calendar or on the ISA blog, ISA Interchange
● Getting the word out through social media at http://www.facebook.com/DiscoverE.org and Twitter@DiscoverEorg

For more ways you can get involved, click here.

DiscoverE also implements a variety of programs associated with Engineers Week, including:
● Future City Competition, a national, project-based learning experience where students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades imagine, design and build cities of the future. More than 40,000 students from 1,350 middle schools typically participate nationwide in the regional competitions. The winning team from each qualifying regional competition receives a trip to the Future City National Finals in Washington DC.
● Girl Day (23 February 2017), a day that celebrates girls’ aptitude in STEM learning and shows girls how engineers are changing our world.
● Global Marathon, an event (8-9 March 2017) that unites women in engineering and technology fields around the world for globally connected webcasts and locally organized in-person activities.

To stay up to date on all STEM-related initiatives, join leaders from business, education and government at the 2017 U.S. News STEM Solutions National Leadership Conference, 24 May to 26 May 2017 in San Diego, California. Get all the details at the conference website.

