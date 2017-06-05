ISM reports another solid month for non-manufacturing in April

The index ISM uses to measure non-manufacturing growth—known as the NMI—was 56.9 in May, down 0.6% from April’s 57.5, which was its highest level since February 2015, while still growing for the 89th consecutive month. The May NMI is 1% higher than the 12-month average of 55.9.

in the News

UPS opens up new Colombia-based healthcare facility
Automation & Technology Continue to Boom
Fleet purchasers cozy up to ergonomic features
Walmart’s Project Gigaton focuses on major supply chain greenhouse gas emissions reduction effort
Remote construction site turns to fabric warehouse
More News
By ·

Even though it was down slightly on a sequential basis, non-manufacturing activity remained solid in May, according to the most recent edition of the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Report on Business.

The index ISM uses to measure non-manufacturing growth—known as the NMI—was 56.9 in May, down 0.6% from April’s 57.5, which was its highest level since February 2015, while still growing for the 89th consecutive month. The May NMI is 1% higher than the 12-month average of 55.9.

Including the PMI, most of the report’s core metrics were off in May.

Business activity/production dipped 1.7% to 60.7, growing for the 94th consecutive month, while new orders were down 5.5% to 57.7 and still growing for the 94th straight month. Employment jumped up 6.4% to 57.8, showing growth for the 39th consecutive month. ISM said that 17 of 18 sectors reported growth in May.

And ISM member comments submitted for the report were largely positive. A finance and insurance respondent said that business is progressing steadily, with no real effort to affect annual goals and efforts. A professional, scientific, and technical services respondent noted how the business outlook continues to be steady and meeting original projects, while there have been some ups and downs in successive months.

“When you have 17 sectors reporting growth, that is a good thing, coupled with manufacturing being strong, too,” said Tony Nieves, chair of the ISM’s Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. “You cannot look at things and say ‘some industries are doing well, and some are not, with some isolation here and there.’ Over all, it seems like things are just humming along.”

Addressing the drop in new orders, Nieves said that it came off a very high reading of 63.2 in April, which was not a sustainable growth rate, stressing that the May number remains very strong.

The strong gain in employment, on the other hand, appears to be inconsistent with the federal government jobs report issued last week, which fell short of expectations. In the non-manufacturing sector 15 sectors reported employment growth, though, which Nieves said is a positive. 

But even with the employment growth seen in May, Nieves said that there remains a shortfall of candidates in the labor pool to add jobs, with capacity for adding jobs not being reached.

Looking at the state of non-manufacturing through the first five months of 2017, Nieves said that the numbers are better than what was expected and anticipated.

“Things are definitely on track and maybe a little bit ahead of the curve,” he said. “From what the respondents are saying even with all of the uncertainty and transition, they are still optimistic about where things are going provided there are no major bumps in the road, due to any types of catastrophic event of some sort.”

Some other key metrics in the report included:
-inventories up 1.5% to 54;
-backlog of orders up 3.5% to 53.5; and
-prices down 8.4% to 49.2

Nieves said the pricing decline only represents one month of contraction, leaving a need to “see how things trend out” because there has not been a high level of pricing power out there, due to a high level of competition in the non-manufacturing sector.

“This is especially true in the retail arena, with a lot of physical stores competing with online distribution and other things,” he noted. “People have so much information at their fingertips now for price comparisons and research. The consumer is now so much more educated, whether it be on the commercial or residential or retail said.”

About the Author

Jeff Berman, Group News Editor
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis. Contact Jeff Berman

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

ISM · NMI · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Automation & Technology Continue to Boom
With yet another record automotive sales year expected in 2017, the popularity of materials handling automation and technology is increasing at a steady pace.
Download Today!
From the May 2017 MMH Issue
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in that category.
Top 20 Worldwide Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2017
ERP Suppliers’ Changing Role
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in...
Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...

U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...
2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...