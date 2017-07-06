ISM reports non-manufacturing growth in June

The index ISM uses to measure non-manufacturing growth—known as the NMI—rose 0.5% to 57.4 in June, which is its highest level since February 2015 and growing for the 90th consecutive month. June’s NMI is 1.4% above the 12-month average of 56.0.

in the News

IATA reports another robust month for air cargo
Federal Maritime Commission hosts “blockchain” discussion
CSCMP’s Distinguished Service Award goes to Dr. Nancy Nix
Warehouse and Distribution Center Site Selection: Seeking a skilled workforce
ISM reports non-manufacturing growth in June
More News
By ·

Non-manufacturing output had another strong month in June, according to data issued in the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Report on Business, which was issued today.

The index ISM uses to measure non-manufacturing growth—known as the NMI—rose 0.5% to 57.4 in June, which is its highest level since February 2015 and growing for the 90th consecutive month. June’s NMI is 1.4% above the 12-month average of 56.0.

Including the PMI, most of the report’s core metrics saw gains in June.

Business activity/production saw a slight 0.1% gain to 60.8, growing for the 95th consecutive month, while new orders were up 2.8% to 60.5 and still growing for the 95th straight month. Employment fell 2.0% to 55.8, but still showing growth for the 40th consecutive month. ISM said that 16 of 18 sectors reported growth in June.

ISM member comments included in the report were mostly positive but not without some concerns.

A Professional, Scientific & Technical Services respondent pointed to: “General overall optimism in economy. Still job growth issues with mismatch in available labor pool and jobs available.” And a Health Care & Social Assistance said, “We continue to struggle with the unknowns surrounding Obamacare, whether it will be repealed, or replaced, and if replaced what does it mean for our health services business, as well as our health plans business.”

Tony Nieves, chair of the ISM’s Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in an interview that the report was very strong, as was the performance of its manufacturing counterpart that was released earlier this week.

“My feeling is that July and August are kind of transitional and pivotal months to ascertain how strong this sector will finish as we get into the third and fourth quarters of this year,” he said. “The only uncertainty is surrounding what is going to happen with healthcare and social systems, which seem to be on the radar screen of the administration in terms of where things go from here and how it affects people. Those are kind of the unanswered questions.”

Looking at employment, Nieves said he is curious to see how things go over this summer, as there is usually a bit of waning during that period, due to holiday and vacation time, given that May employment was stronger and helped drive the NMI, coupled with the June jobs report being released tomorrow.

What’s more, he added there remains a labor shortage for skilled construction workers and temporary laborers, with over all labor cost being up, too.

Another area to keep a close eye on, he said, was prices, with June prices up 2.9% to 52.1. Fuel prices were reported both up and down by ISM members, due to timing issues and hedging, coupled with food commodity prices, which are supply and demand driven, fluctuating.

Trade policy in regards to what happens with pending free trade agreements and how they may affect imports and exports also bear watching, he said.

Looking at the first six months of 2016, Nieves said the current state of non-manufacturing has exceeded expectations going back to the ISM’s Semi-annual report issued in May.

“We had some business revenue increase projected, and we had various things projected like capital investment,” he said. “But we were not projecting such strong growth in business year over year. What is happening here is stronger.” 


About the Author

Jeff Berman, Group News Editor
Jeff Berman is Group News Editor for Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, and Supply Chain Management Review. Jeff works and lives in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where he covers all aspects of the supply chain, logistics, freight transportation, and materials handling sectors on a daily basis. Contact Jeff Berman

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

ISM · Non-manufacturing · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Evolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation
It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant.
Download Today!
From the June 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new repair operations center in Wisconsin. General Electric operations center layout, General Electric Healthcare warehouse
GE Healthcare: Self-driving vehicles are the centerpiece of ROC
The Big Picture: Adaptability as King
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Warehouse Execution Systems (WES): The Pathway to Same-Day Fulfillment
This webinar explores the processes and technologies enabling same-day, same-hour order fulfillment using intelligent supply chain software.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
GE Healthcare System Report: Lean repairs
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new...
Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in...

Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...
U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...