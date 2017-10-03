ITC celebrates Manufacturing Day 2017

MMH Staff

October 3, 2017

International Technical Coatings (ITC), a leading manufacturer of wire mesh products for material handling and fencing, has announced its participation in this week’s Manufacturing Day, taking place on Friday, October 6.

Manufacturing Day is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers here in the U.S. As a result, ITC will be celebrating in each of its two plants based in Phoenix, Ariz., and Columbus, Ohio.

“ITC is proud to be an American manufacturer with two plants serving our customers across the U.S., and our involvement in Manufacturing Day is a celebration of those efforts,” said CEO Faruk Gole. “We have made some terrific achievements this year including the expansion of our management team, focusing on plant safety and a concerted effort to provide jobs at ITC for our veterans. We are honored to participate in this year’s Manufacturing Day in both our plant locations.”

ITC provides wire mesh products to support the world’s shipping and warehousing network. It has added capabilities to create wire fencing for schools, municipalities and even the Cubs’ spring training facility. The company is increasing its workforce efforts with more incentives for its employees and making ITC a good and safe place to work. According to the company, this is especially important in a time where many U.S. based manufacturers are shipping overseas.

Earlier this year, ITC announced its averaged double-digit growth over the last decade by investing in new technology and its state of the art facility in Columbus, Ohio, where the company has hired more than 100 employees to support manufacturing demands in the Midwest.