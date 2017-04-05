ITC displays wire mesh products

Bridget McCrea, Editor

International Technical Coatings (ITC; Booth S2452) is displaying a few new components from its product lineup this week at ProMat 2017, including a new wire flue spacer for use in any racking system.

“Our wire mesh product is far superior than any ‘netting’ that’s currently being used in the warehouse or DC,” said Wayne Lyall, director of custom projects. “It’s also highly secure—versus chain link fencing—and can be customized to meet the needs of a wide range of users.”

ITC’s flue spacer meets all fire code standards for the management of space and snaps easily into any materials handling racking upright. With more than 900,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution facilities located in both the Western and Eastern halves of the United States, ITC services the U.S., Mexico and Canada. All ITC products are manufactured in the United States, assuring the highest quality standards available in the industry.