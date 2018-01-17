JDA partners with AWESOME

MMH Staff

JDA Software Group has announced it has partnered with AWESOME (Achieving Women’s Excellence in Supply chain Operations, Management, and Education), the most active and prominent organization focused on advancing women’s leadership in supply chain and beyond.

As part of this partnership, JDA will serve as the host sponsor for the AWESOME 2018 Supply Chain Symposium, an event that will immediately follow JDA’s annual customer conference, FOCUS 2018, in Orlando in May. JDA has previously been a sponsor of the AWESOME Symposium, in both 2015 and 2017.

“JDA’s overall partnership and role as Host Partner of the 2018 AWESOME Symposium supports our mission to grow women leaders in the supply chain industry. It also dovetails nicely with our own Women’s Interest Network (JDA WIN), which is focused on mentoring, sponsoring and developing women at all levels to realize their career potential at JDA,” said Girish Rishi, CEO, JDA. “We look forward to hosting the 2018 event, highlighting female leaders sharing their insights and lessons of powerful, successful leadership.”

AWESOME involves senior female executives in a wide range of supply chain roles, providing opportunities for networking, collaboration and development. In just over six years, AWESOME has become the most active and most high-profile non-profit organization focused on connecting, engaging and advancing women leaders in supply chain. With a network of senior executives that now numbers more than 1,100, this year’s Symposium will be held May 9-11, just as JDA FOCUS 2018 closes. The Symposium is an invitation-only event for senior-level women in supply chain and offers a limited number of spots for high-potential women who may attend as their guests. The event will highlight AWESOME leaders in a new round of insightful discussions and a fresh format. In addition, the 2018 AWESOME Legendary Leadership (ALL) Award will be presented to two outstanding supply chain leaders.

“With their support of the AWESOME Symposium, JDA becomes the third host partner in the six-year history of the event. As with our previous host partners, Johnson & Johnson and NIKE, Inc., and our founding partner, DSC Logistics, JDA has demonstrated a strong commitment to diverse leadership,” said Nancy Nix, AWESOME’s executive director from 2014 through 2017. “This year’s theme – AWESOME Leaders: Making a Difference – reflects the mood of our members to lead and support meaningful action to achieve positive results.”

Several Women in Supply Chain sessions will be part of JDA FOCUS 2018 as a lead-in to the Symposium. JDA FOCUS 2018 will bring together more than 2,000 retail, manufacturing, and logistics professionals to network, share best practices and hear real-world use cases from industry leaders who are delivering results using JDA’s solutions. The Women in Supply Chain sessions at FOCUS include panel discussions, networking dinners and more, focused on leadership, career growth and increasing involvement of women in supply chain roles around the world.